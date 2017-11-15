 Skip Nav
Celebrate Christmas Under the Sea With Mermaid Tail Sequin Stockings
Celebrate Christmas Under the Sea With Mermaid Tail Sequin Stockings

If there's one thing we want for Christmas, it's the ability to turn into a mermaid. But, since Santa can't guarantee that (unfortunately), this is about the closest we'll get, and it's still pretty amazing. Mermaid tail Christmas stockings take the excitement of Christmas morning to a whole new level, adding sequins and waves to the typical red tradition we've grown accustomed to. Whether your group of friends dreams of fin-flopping adventures, or you have that one person in your life who references Emma Roberts in Aquamarine on the daily, this is the perfect Christmas stocking. Read on to shop the adorable mermaid tail stockings, and good luck resisting buying a few for yourself!

33 Mermaid Gifts For Aspiring Ariels
Mermaid Tail Sequin Stocking — Royal Blue
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Purple Sequined Mermaid Tail Christmas Holiday Stocking
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
21-Inch Sparkly Mermaid Tail Christmas Stocking in Pink
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mermaid Tail Stocking With Sequins in Gold
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Silver Sequin Mermaid Tail 23.5-Inch Christmas Stocking
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Red Mermaid Tail Christmas Stocking
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mermaid Tail Sequin Stocking — Royal Blue
Mermaid Tail Sequin Stocking — Purple
Mermaid Tail Sequin Stocking — Pink
Mermaid Tail Sequin Stocking — Gold
Mermaid Tail Sequin Stocking — Silver
Mermaid Tail Sequin Stocking — Red
