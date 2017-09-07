 Skip Nav
Relationships
10 Little Things That Mean So Much to Women
Walt Disney World
50+ Adorable Disney Couples Costumes
Game of Thrones
Here's a Gratuitous Breakdown of THAT Entire Jon Snow and Daenerys Scene
Relationships
How to Start a Thriving Business With Your Significant Other

Mom Thinks Melted Bottle Is a Sex Toy

The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Mom's "Sex Toy" Mistake

When one mom opened up her dishwasher, she was only prepared to see clean cups and plates ready to be put away. Instead, she found a pink and red elongated plastic object with an orange tip.

Shocked and convinced this was a sex toy, the mom wrapped it in a towel and approached her daughter about her surprising discovery and asked her "what the f*ck" it was exactly. Reddit user fictionbastard shared snapshots from the hysterical exchange that explained the epic misunderstanding. "It was a cup. It shrank," the daughter captioned a second photo of the melted bottle along with its cap. "She went on talking about how uncomfortable she felt all day."

Hopefully, this woman has a good sense of humor because online users can't help but laugh at her mistake. "Of course she felt uncomfortable," Reddit user cdnpaul wrote. "Look at the size of that thing."

Image Source: Reddit user fictionbastard
Join the conversation
Sex ToysParenting HumorSexFamily
Join The Conversation
Relationships
Who Is Your Celebrity Man-Crush Match? Your Zodiac Sign Will Tell You
by Macy Cate Williams
Actors Who Have Done Full-Frontal Nudity
Sex
12 Actors Who Have Bared All on Screen
by Annie Gabillet
Crystals For Sexual Energy
Wellness
5 Crystals For Boosting Your Sexual Energy
by Nicole Yi
Younger TV Show Sex Scenes
Sex
Team Josh or Team Charles? These Sexy GIFs From Younger Will Help You Decide
by Laura Marie Meyers
Women's Sexy Lingerie
Sex
Get Your Ice Water Ready — We Found the Sexiest Lingerie on the Internet
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds