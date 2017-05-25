 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
25 Opal Stone Engagement Rings For Aspiring Unicorn Brides
Wedding
This Garden Wedding Ceremony Was Held in a Butterfly-Themed Glass Pyramid
Humor
80 Signs You're an Old Millennial
Women's Health
Healing Crystal Dildos Are Here to Make Your Vagina a Magical Place
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 27  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
25 Opal Stone Engagement Rings For Aspiring Unicorn Brides

Even if your birth month isn't October, you can still rock opal on your engagement ring. It was once believed that opals contain lightning from the sky because of their kaleidoscopic colors. While that may not be true, there's no other gem quite like it. Whether you're a unicorn-lover or an unconventional bride looking to catch eyes, opal engagement rings are a mystical-looking choice that pair nicely with both modern and vintage styles. See 25 gorgeous examples ahead.

Related
35 Minimalist Engagement Rings For the Simple Bride-to-Be

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Engagement RingsUnicornEngagement
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Wedding
11 Juicy Secrets From a Wedding Planner (the Drunk Stories Will Crack You Up)
by Nicole Yi
Rainbow Unicorn Tamales
Latina Food
We Were Pretty Over Unicorns, Until We Laid Eyes on This Unicorn Tamale
by Kelsey Garcia
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Rainbow Beauty
See What Too Faced's Magical "Unicorn Tears" Lipstick Looks Like on Different Skin Tones
by Emily Orofino
Facts About Diamonds
Wedding
11 Things You Never Knew About Diamonds
by Nicole Yi
Wet n Wild Unicorn Glow Summer Collection
Beauty News
Wet n Wild Is Launching a Limited-Edition Unicorn Glow Collection — All Under $6
by Emily Orofino
Disney Engagement Rings
Disney
21 Engagement Rings For Ultimate Disney Fans
by Nicole Yi
Where Are The Bachelor Couples Now?
ben higgins
The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?
by Tara Block
Romantic Loft Engagement Shoot
Relationships
Our Hearts Are Melting Over This Couple's Romantic Engagement Shoot at Home
by Nicole Yi
Miley Cyrus Outfits in Malibu Video
Miley Cyrus
by Sarah Wasilak
Bee Shaffer's Engagement Ring
Bee Shaffer
Bee Shaffer's Met Gala Look Comes With a Detail That Will Blow You Away
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Pearl Engagement Rings From Etsy
Accessories
You'll Say "I Do" the Minute You See These Pearl Engagement Rings
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds