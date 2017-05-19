This Pirates of the Caribbean Wedding Shoot Will Make You Want Your Own Will Turner

With the new release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, a wedding shoot inspired by the Disney film was a must. Baldwin Bridal, Sylver Weddings and Events, and a group of wedding vendors got together to style a shoot for offbeat brides and grooms. As fans of all things Disney, fairy tale, and weddings, the talented teams brought the pirate theme to life with a modern and romantic twist that definitely made us think of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley) from the earlier films.

The wedding ceremony was shot on Coronado island in San Diego, the perfect location. When it came to executing the theme, they did not hold back. "My favorite part of the Pirates-inspired wedding was playing with hairspray to get the smoky look behind the couple in one of the images," said the shoot's photographer, Raelyn Elizabeth (who also shot this Beauty and the Beast wedding).

The beach served as the backdrop behind a ceremony arch created from a gorgeous sail, while the bride wore a nontraditional black-and-white gown that was, of course, pirate-inspired. Reception decor at The Tipsy Crow's lounge was dark and edgy to keep up with the overall ambience, and we definitely think Captain Jack Sparrow would approve.

Check out the awesome video and photos ahead!