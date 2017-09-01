 Skip Nav
The Seating Chart in This Modern Beauty and the Beast Wedding Shoot Is Made of Books!

A tale as old as time can get an updated makeover, too. With the release of the live-action Beauty and the Beast film coming up, photographer Raelyn Elizabeth, Sylver Weddings and Events, and Baldwin Bridal and Events teamed up with a group of vendors to style a wedding shoot inspired by the Disney classic. We love how they kept familiar details like red florals, candlestick holders, and books but added modern elements as well.

"We updated our Belle's look by dip-dying a dress in golden yellow and orange dye for a supercurrent ombré look," Raelyn said.

On top of the gown, they also added slider charm jewelry, sparkly shoes, blue florals, and other trendy details. One of our favorite additions in this styled shoot was definitely the book seating chart.

See the photos!

