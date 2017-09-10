 Skip Nav
Spotify
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist
Sex
How to Make Missionary Your Most Orgasmic Position Ever
Fifty Shades of Grey
15 Books to Read For Your Fifty Shades of Grey Fix
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Books to Give Your Friends Going Through a Quarter-Life Crisis

Being a 20-something woman these days can be overwhelming, to say the least. You're navigating the anxieties of postgrad life as an "adult" (whatever that means), sorting through the ups and downs of dating, trying to hold onto friendships with your girlfriends who may be in different stages of life, and hunting for your dream career. Not to mention comparing yourself to all your Facebook friends who look like they have it all figured out, even though — let's be honest — they don't know what they're doing either. If you're on the verge of a quarter-life crisis, I've selected a collection of books with poignant advice, hilarious personal experiences, and worst-case scenarios to help you get over the my-life-is-hopeless hump — or at least laugh about it!

Related
25 Sweet, Sexy, and Captivating Books You're Going to Want to Read This Fall

F*ck! I'm in My Twenties
What I Know Now: Letters to My Younger Self
Never Have I Ever
Don't Worry, It Gets Worse
30 Things Every Woman Should Have and Should Know by the Time She's 30
Adulting
My Boyfriend Wrote a Book About Me
Girls in White Dresses
20 Something, 20 Everything
Bitches on a Budget
People Are Unappealing: Even Me
Nice Is Just a Place in France
The Girls' Guide to Hunting and Fishing
Graduates in Wonderland
Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life From Dear Sugar
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Gifts For WomenQuarter-Life CrisisGraduationSingleFriendshipGift GuideBooks
Join The Conversation
Mara15380383 Mara15380383 3 years
Just picked up the Girls' Guide to Hunting this fall at a book sale ... now to hunt around for these other books to read as well. :)
RoaringSilence RoaringSilence 3 years
I'm planning on buying used (hopefully cheap) copies of almost all of these and making a quarter life crisis gift for my sister!
Miranda-Jones Miranda-Jones 4 years
The Girls' Guide to Hunting and Fishing is one of my all time favorites!
Books
by Ryan Roschke
Books Like Fifty Shades of Grey
Fifty Shades of Grey
15 Books to Read For Your Fifty Shades of Grey Fix
by XOXO After Dark
Interactive Harry Potter e-Book
Harry Potter
We're Freaking Out Over This Beautiful Interactive Harry Potter Ebook — and So Will You
by Nicole Yi
Why You Should Read Postapocalyptic Fiction
Politics
by Tyrell Johnson
Stephen King Tattoos
Tattoos
These Stephen King Tattoos Will Make Any Horror Buff Itchy For New Ink
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds