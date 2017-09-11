8 Reasons to Be Hot For a Teacher

All through high school and college, I had shameless crushes on my teachers. And not necessarily the hot ones, either; often the bald, really professorial-looking ones. I never acted on these crushes — that would be icky — except to sometimes giggle when I should have been listening.

But while student-teacher romances cross the line, dating a teacher as an adult is completely acceptable and kinda hot. I have the Ryan Gosling GIFs (and the sexy math jokes) to prove it. Here are eight reasons to consider dating a teacher, illustrated with hot teacher eye candy.