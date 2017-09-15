 Skip Nav
Ryan Gosling's Sex Appeal Explained in 130+ GIFs

In honor of the most lusted-after man in the world, let's ogle Ryan Gosling's steamiest, most adorable moments on screen and off. If you, too, feel the love for the dreamy Canadian, then get your Gos fix now with Gosling GIFs that break down the looks and moves that make him so damn hot. (And take our quiz to find out which Gosling you should date.) We're testing the hypothesis: can you ever have too much Gosling? In the name of science, keep reading!

The Ocean Kiss
The Adorable Giggle
The Point
The What I Would Do If I Saw Ryan Gosling
The Underwear Model
The Weak in the Knees
The Sad Ryan
The OK Fine, I'll Take It Off
The Wait, What?
The Struggling Artist
The Be Still My Heart
The Boy Bander
The Lip Bite
The Happy Clap
The Freakin' Cutest Laugh Ever
The Wink and I'm Dead
The Wall Lean
The OK Yes, Do That
The Dog Whisperer
The Reach For the Stars
The I'm So Jealous of Rachel McAdams Right Now
The Are You Sick of Ryan Gosling Yet?
The I Want You, Too
The Oh God He's Kissing a Baby
The Dancing in the Car
The You Can't Be Seen With Me in That
The Bitch, Please
The Eye Roll
The Excuse
The OK I'll Stay . . . Forever
The Don't Say That
