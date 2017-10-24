 Skip Nav
What Book to Read Based on Your Favorite Fall Drink
9 Reasons Relationships Succeed

The difference between a relationship set for success vs. one that's destined for failure is a number of things, not just a single factor. But the good news is that signs of a healthy partnership are often interlinked with another, so if you have one of the characteristics, you're probably in good standing for the remaining areas. For example, good communication leads to trust and so forth. It creates an amazing snowball effect that can ultimately result in a relationship that will last through thick and thin. To find out how you and your partner can make it through the long haul, see nine reasons relationships succeed ahead.

You've had a strong foundation from the start.
There's trust and honesty at all times.
You don't sweat the small stuff.
You don't hold things in until they become a problem.
You keep working at your relationship.
You communicate.
You compromise.
You roll with the punches.
You stay friends.
