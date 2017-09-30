Yikes! If These 9 Things Sound Familiar, You're Definitely Settling

If you notice these nine unhealthy traits in your relationship, then you might want to reevaluate your future as a couple. From our friends at YourTango.

Don't let these important signs go unnoticed.

It's often easier when someone is a complete jerk to walk away from the relationship. Almost a no brainer. But, what if it's not that cut and dry?

Often times, it's the small nuances of a relationship in the back of your brain that make you question it, but things are happening that you cannot put your finger on it — initially, though something feels "off."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes when you feel this way, it makes you question the relationship and wonder, "Am I getting everything I want in a relationship?" You might also start thinking, "Is he/she a good fit? Are they right for me?"

You might find yourself starting to keep a running commentary of maybe this relationship isn't what you thought it was, after all.

To help you figure that out, here are 9 signs that you just might be settling and not really happy:

1. You relinquish your values.

Your start to 'rethink' your values and what's important to you to maintain the relationship. You concede the values that you have lived by, just to keep this person in your life.

Unfortunately, many people do this. However, your resentment about this person is right around the corner. Eventually forsaking all those things that are important, come back around — quickly — and bite you in the a*s!

2. You justify his/her behaviors.

You find that you justify their behaviors by saying a lot of "yes, but..." When they are doing something that bothers you, you justify their behaviors by saying something they are doing right.

You do this even though you know this really doesn't make any sense and what they are doing bothers you. You ignore what's hiding in plain sight.

3. You hope they'll change.

We are all hoping that the other person will change so we don't have to.

Possibly with a little prodding and coaxing, they will see your side and make changes you want them to make, so they will be 'just perfect' for you. This just removes the responsibility that we all have for our life and puts it on the other person.

4. You ignore the red flags and deal breakers.

The red flags are blatant and waving in front of you — but you turn a blind eye to them. You don't want to acknowledge them much less see them. We lose ourselves and forsake our happiness when we ignore what is often hiding in plain sight.

And we all have red flags and deal breakers! Ultimately, ignoring them will only result in one thing — they will come back to haunt you and the "thing" that you will be unable to work through because deep down, you know the truth.

5. You have a fear of being alone.

Your fear of being alone trumps any slight or problem they have. Your fear of being alone keeps you feeling stuck in a relationship that deep down, you know you are settling for.

Being alone isn't a bad thing, but what's important if this is your fear, ask yourself, "Why do I feel this way? What thoughts and feelings come up when I am alone?" This is key to prevent you from settling in the future.

6. You do all the heavy lifting.

You are doing most of the work or heavy lifting in the relationship, but justify your behaviors because of x,y, or z reasons. This goes back to your fear of being alone.

When we fear being alone, we put up with WAY more than we should. And truth be told, we know it. We become the doormat. We become the person we never wanted to be but because we fear being alone, allow this to go on.

We are the ones working the relationship.

7. Moving on is exhausting.

We would love to move on but the thought of moving on starting all over again — dating, finding someone new, introducing them to our friends and family — feels completely exhausting. So why bother?

If you have this attitude, you will not find someone who is a better fit for you.

You have resigned yourself to the fact that you are just not worth it. You put your feelings of being exhausted and dating again as too much work, well ahead of your happiness and having a healthy relationship.

8. You don't feel important.

You 'settle' for someone because they are good enough even though they are not the person you want for yourself. Self respect and self-love starts at home.

If we don't feel good about ourselves, then we will pick someone who is at the same place we are — kind of stuck — and figure they are the best person I can get and I certainly don't deserve someone better (even though — somewhere — you feel that you do).

I often say, like attracts like. If you are not in a good place in your life and don't feel good about yourself, you attract and end up with someone who is just like you.

Because truth be told, if you felt better about yourself, you most likely wouldn't consider another person, much less settle for someone that you didn't deserve.

9. You ignore other people's advice.

Love is blind. When your friends and family start chiming in, its too easy to ignore what they are saying.

According to EHarmony, if you anticipate what your friends or family will say about your relationship, chances are you know deep down they are right because you feel the same way.

But trust me, settling is always a bad idea. What seems OK in the moment, becomes the nemesis in the end. It becomes the 'thing' in the relationship. And even though you might think you will be OK and that settling is an okay thing to do, in the end, it will not be.

You will not only be disappointed by your life, but with yourself. You will eventually question your judgment, your direction. You will question many things.

Because deep down, upon reflection, you will know when you first started to doubt the relationship and doubt the person and realize that yes, you were settling for something far less than you deserve.

The answer to not settling? Take the time you need to reflect and understand why you are settling and learn to create a different path for yourself — one that has more self-love and self-respect — that will ultimately create a healthier relationship in the future! for you!

More great stories from YourTango: