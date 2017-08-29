The 16 Sexiest Movies to Watch on Netflix in September

If you find yourself getting a little stressed out with work, life, and everything in between, why not blow off some steam with, well, steam? You don't need to go all the way to the movies to get your fix of risque, romantic dramas. We've rounded up the best selection of films available on Netflix in September. There's a little bit of steam and sizzle in all of these films, whether they're gritty period dramas like Gangs of New York or romantic tearjerkers such as Like Crazy.