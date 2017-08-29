 Skip Nav
Netflix
Tune In to the Sexiest TV Shows on Netflix in August
Summer
17 Steamy Movies to Stream on Netflix Now
Tattoos
36 Zodiac Sign Tattoos That Will Make You Go Starry-Eyed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 16 Sexiest Movies to Watch on Netflix in September

If you find yourself getting a little stressed out with work, life, and everything in between, why not blow off some steam with, well, steam? You don't need to go all the way to the movies to get your fix of risque, romantic dramas. We've rounded up the best selection of films available on Netflix in September. There's a little bit of steam and sizzle in all of these films, whether they're gritty period dramas like Gangs of New York or romantic tearjerkers such as Like Crazy.

Related
92 Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix in September
15 of the Steamiest Shows to Stream on Netflix in September

She's Gotta Have It — Available Sept. 1
Like Crazy — Available Sept. 5
Bachelorette — Available Sept. 26
Carol — Available Sept. 20
Gerald's Game — Available Sept. 29
Gangs of New York — Available Sept. 1
Sex and Lucia
Y Tu Mamá También
Mulholland Drive
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Two Lovers and a Bear
Room in Rome
On the Road
I Am Love
Stranger by the Lake
Spa Night
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NetflixFallSexMovies
Join The Conversation
Relationships
by Nicole Yi
Romance Movies on Netflix September 2017
Romantic Comedies
by Tara Block
How Do I Find the Movie Categories on Netflix?
Tech Tips
Did You Know Netflix Has Secret Movie Categories? Here's How to Find Them
by Tara Block
New Movies on Netflix August 2017
Netflix
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Historical Romance Books Like Outlander
Outlander
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds