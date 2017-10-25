 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
An Undercover Disney Princess Shares the Secrets of Disneybounding
54 Sister Tattoos That Prove She's Your Best Friend in the World

Some best friends you find in life, and some you're born with. There are certain things only your sister can understand, and there's no better (or more lasting) way to show your sisterly love than with matching tattoos that will last a lifetime. We've rounded up creative ideas that will show how deep your bond really goes.

Finger Designs
Nesting Dolls
"I carry your heart with me, I carry it in my heart."
"Always."
Birds + Hearts
Big and Little Dippers
Birth order, by hearts
3 Corners
3 Birds
Sister Hearts
Tin-Can Phone Call
Different Infinities
"Different flowers from the same garden."
Ohana Means Family
Waves
"Live like no tomorrow."
Sister Swing
Family Dog
Thumbprint Hearts
Traveling Sisters
Intertwining Hearts
Pinky Promise
"To infinity and beyond."
Always Room on the Wire
Always Going Forward, Together
Sister Initials
"I love you so much. I can't stop loving you."
Bows
Lotus Flowers
Matching Cats
Deathly Hollows
