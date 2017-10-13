 Skip Nav
Dating
Dating After Divorce: The Down and Dirty
Disney
This Couple Got to Take Their Wedding Photos Around Disneyland With the Halloween Decor!
Relationships
13 Signs You're Dating a Narcissist
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Classic Stoner Costumes

If you're looking for an excuse to blaze on Halloween, dress up in something 420-friendly and blame it on your costume. With so many stoners in pop culture history, you have plenty of Halloween inspiration to choose from. We've searched through Instagram for some of the best ideas and came across a mix of beloved characters and classic weed puns that are pretty damn good. See 13 of our favorites ahead!

Related
43 "Punny" Halloween Costumes That Won't Break the Bank
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Easy Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween
Halloween
by Morgane Le Caer
Halloween Costumes For Teens
DIY
60 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas Tailored to Teens
by Sierra Horton
Glitter Zipper Makeup
Beauty Trends
by Tori Crowther
Wet n Wild Fantasy Makers Review
DIY Beauty
by Sarah Siegel
TV Couples Halloween Costumes 2017
Halloween
16 TV Couples You Can Be With Your Significant Other This Halloween
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds