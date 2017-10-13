Stoner Costume Ideas
13 Classic Stoner Costumes
If you're looking for an excuse to blaze on Halloween, dress up in something 420-friendly and blame it on your costume. With so many stoners in pop culture history, you have plenty of Halloween inspiration to choose from. We've searched through Instagram for some of the best ideas and came across a mix of beloved characters and classic weed puns that are pretty damn good. See 13 of our favorites ahead!
