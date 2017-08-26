 Skip Nav
101 Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix Tonight

Grab some popcorn and settle in: it's time for a romantic movie marathon! We've rounded up a diverse selection of the best quirky rom-coms, tearjerker historical romances, steamy erotic films, and classic love stories for your viewing pleasure. We've got foreign flicks, new indie movies, and everything in between. Here are 101 romantic, sexy, funny, and sweet streaming Netflix movies to choose from.

Related
25 of the Best Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix This Month
17 Steamy Movies to Stream on Netflix Now

I Am Love
2009
I Hate Valentine's Day
2009
6 Years
Moonrise Kingdom
Jenny's Wedding
Can't Buy Me Love
Adore
On the Road
Seeking a Friend For the End of the World
Leap Year
Serena
I Give It a Year
Behaving Badly
Nymphomaniac: Volume I and II
I Am Love
Sex and Lucía (Lucía y el Sexo)
Heathers
I Hate Valentine's Day
Y Tu Mamá También
Take This Waltz
Grease
Beginners
The Great Gatsby
Drinking Buddies
Amelie
Blue Is the Warmest Color
In Your Eyes
Anna Karenina
Love, Wedding, Marriage
Bare
The Face of Love
Atonement
The Last Five Years
Romantic ComediesNetflixRelationshipsDatingMovies
