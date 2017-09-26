 Skip Nav
We Can't Look Away From These Breathtakingly Beautiful Photos of Suki the Traveling Cat

I get my travel inspiration from a lot of people and places, but I never thought I'd get it from a cat. Enter Suki, whose travels are well documented on her owner's Instagram and who makes trotting the globe look so very glamorous. The Canadian kitty is a Bengal cat with crazy-beautiful eyes and an adventurous heart. I can't even get my cat to budge off of our sofa, but Suki is game for canoe rides, mountain hikes, road trips, and so much more. The photos of her travels are seriously breathtaking — and the captions on the Instagram photos are adorable. Read on for major travel inspiration!

Travel InspirationPhotographyCatsTravel
