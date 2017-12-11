 Skip Nav
50 States of Glorious Hiking Destinations

There are very few things that can compare with the thrill of hiking. From the fresh air and scenic views to the natural appreciation that can come from rambling through a trail, spending time in the great outdoors not only enhances your health and improves your mood, but it's also the gateway to everlasting adventure . . . not to mention it's the ultimate glute workout!

Whether you're seeking famous locations such as the Appalachian Trail and Yosemite National Park or more secluded trails off the beaten path, the United States gushes with outdoor glory and natural wonders. No matter the state, there is a spectacular journey waiting to be hiked, and luckily for you, we've rounded up 50 glorious options. So go ahead, grab your gear and head outside — it's time to reconnect with nature, one step at a time!

Alabama: Walls of Jericho Trail
Alaska: Portage Pass Trail
Arizona: Havasupai Falls
Arkansas: Lost Valley Trail
California: Half Dome Trail
Colorado: Mills Lake
Connecticut: Mattatuck Trail
Delaware: James Farm Ecological Preserve Loop Trail
Florida: Big Cypress National Preserve
Georgia: Raven Cliff Falls Trail
Hawaii: Diamond Head Summit Trail
Idaho: Tubbs Hill Trail
Illinois: Starved Rock State Park
Indiana: McCormick's Creek State Park
Iowa: Ledges State Park
Kansas: Castle Rock Badlands Trail
Kentucky: Double Arch Trail
Louisiana: Caroline Dormon Trail
Maine: Tumbledown Mountain Trail
Maryland: Catoctin Mountain Park
Massachusetts: Money Brook Trail
Michigan: North Country Trail
Minnesota: Lebanon Hills Regional Park
Mississippi: Bear Creek Outcropping Trail
Missouri: Lone Wolf Trail
Montana: Grinnell Glacier Trail
Nebraska: Indian Cave State Park
Nevada: Charleston Peak South Trail
New Hampshire: Mount Lafayette and Franconia Ridge Trail Loop
New Jersey: Hacklebarney State Park
New Mexico: Tent Rocks and Slot Canyon Trail
