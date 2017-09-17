 Skip Nav
These Disney Princesses Are Cooler Than You

Of all the Disney princess art we've come across, this artistic interpretation is definitely the coolest — and sexiest. Tumblr user EVVIART designed the Disney princesses as tattooed bombshells with gothic, hipster, glam, and pin-up style. I love that the sidekicks and villains are represented in the ink art. Check them out now!

Hipster Jasmine
Glam Cinderella
Gothic Belle
Tattoo Artist Aurora
Pin Up Snow
Hipster Ariel
Hipster Elsa
