These Disney Princesses Are Cooler Than You
Of all the Disney princess art we've come across, this artistic interpretation is definitely the coolest — and sexiest. Tumblr user EVVIART designed the Disney princesses as tattooed bombshells with gothic, hipster, glam, and pin-up style. I love that the sidekicks and villains are represented in the ink art. Check them out now!
