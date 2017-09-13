 Skip Nav
Relationships
26 Cozy Date Ideas For Lazy Lovers
Women
Halloween Queens, You'll Freak Over These 19 Festive Must Haves — All Under $50
Wedding
30 Small Real-Girl Engagement Rings With Big Impact

Teacher Makes Period Care Kits For Her Students

This Teacher Knows Middle School Is Rough and Getting Your Period Sucks

Kristin Heavner, a middle school teacher in Michigan, knows that those school years can be tough on any students, let alone girls who are dealing with starting their periods unexpectedly. Because of this, she started putting together care kits her girls could grab from her desk that are discreet and super useful.

She wrote in a Facebook post that she reuses her Ipsy bags and stuffs them with some tampons, panty liners, and wipes, so the girls have everything they need not just for right now but for throughout the day. She also mentioned that she welcomes them to take supplies home with them if they feel like they need it. She is so right when she said, "It's discreet and more fun [than] being handed a giant pad."

Related
This Hilarious "Aunt Flo" Video About Periods Should Be Required Viewing For Women and Girls Alike

She wrote that she wanted to share her care kits online for back to school because it's already been so useful for her students just this year, but this isn't something new for her. She said she's been doing it for a while now because her classroom is right by a bathroom, which makes it extraconvenient for girls in need to grab a bag and go. Hopefully her idea will catch on and more teachers will adopt it.

Join the conversation
PeriodsGirlsMiddle SchoolWomen's HealthBody ImageWomenBack To School
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Powerful Post Defending DACA and the Dreamers
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
2 Guys Help Hurricane Harvey Victims Through Facebook
Hurricane Harvey
These 2 Guys Met on Facebook and Helped Rescue More Than a Dozen Hurricane Harvey Victims
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg, Apple, Microsoft, and Google Defend DACA
Donald Trump
"This Is a Sad Day For Our Country": Mark Zuckerberg Writes Moving Post on DACA's End
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds