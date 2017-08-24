 Skip Nav
25 Reminders to Tell Yourself When You're Heartbroken

Right after the end of a relationship, it's difficult to imagine ever feeling any better. It's as if your world has stopped and nothing has the power to bring you comfort. But like all things, time will soften the pain until one day you'll wonder why you wasted so much energy along the way.

To help make every day more bearable, ahead are 25 mottos you can keep reminding yourself of. Though they won't fix everything, the best remedy to heartbreak is self-love, so start here.

Someone who doesn't see your value isn't worth your time.
Trust that time will heal.
Better days are ahead.
Never let somebody else make you feel like less.
You deserve more.
Take this as an opportunity to work on yourself.
You're allowed to feel like this.
You are enough.
What you're feeling is temporary.
This might be the best thing that's ever happened to you.
Don't waste any more of today worrying about yesterday.
You don't need someone else to make you happy.
You are f*cking amazing.
You'll only come out stronger.
Maybe it was for the best.
One day, when the right person comes along, you'll laugh about this moment.
Love yourself first.
Never let someone be a priority when they only saw you as an option.
You may not see it now, but this will be a learning experience.
Know your worth.
Let go.
Just take one day at a time.
Be kind to yourself.
The best revenge is not giving a f*ck.
The best relationship you'll ever have in life is with yourself.
