25 Reminders to Tell Yourself When You're Heartbroken

Right after the end of a relationship, it's difficult to imagine ever feeling any better. It's as if your world has stopped and nothing has the power to bring you comfort. But like all things, time will soften the pain until one day you'll wonder why you wasted so much energy along the way.

To help make every day more bearable, ahead are 25 mottos you can keep reminding yourself of. Though they won't fix everything, the best remedy to heartbreak is self-love, so start here.