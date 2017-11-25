Listen to the Ultimate Breakup Playlist

There are different ways to handle a breakup, depending on the situation, of course. But whether you're wallowing in tears because you got blindsided or giving out high fives for finally letting go of the jerk, one thing's for sure: music makes it all better. This time around, we're leaving the makeout songs behind and listening to jams that will have anyone sailing through heartbreak. Whether you or a friend are dealing with the aftermath of a breakup, here are the best songs for every type of split. So have some tissues handy and crank up the volume.

To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app: