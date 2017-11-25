Best Breakup Songs
Listen to the Ultimate Breakup Playlist
There are different ways to handle a breakup, depending on the situation, of course. But whether you're wallowing in tears because you got blindsided or giving out high fives for finally letting go of the jerk, one thing's for sure: music makes it all better. This time around, we're leaving the makeout songs behind and listening to jams that will have anyone sailing through heartbreak. Whether you or a friend are dealing with the aftermath of a breakup, here are the best songs for every type of split. So have some tissues handy and crank up the volume.
- "Since U Been Gone," Kelly Clarkson
- "Forget You," Cee Lo Green
- "Irreplaceable," Beyoncé
- "Don't Speak," No Doubt
- "Cry Me a River," Justin Timberlake
- "Tainted Love," Soft Cell
- "You Oughta Know," Alanis Morissette
- "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," Taylor Swift
- "Stronger," Britney Spears
- "Burn," Usher
- "Someone Like You," Adele
- "Smile," Lily Allen
- "Tears Dry On Their Own," Amy Winehouse
- "So What," Pink
- "Roses," Outkast
- "Fighter," Christina Aguilera
- "My Favorite Mistake," Sheryl Crow
- "I'm Gonna Be Alright," Jennifer Lopez
- "Goodbye to You," Michelle Branch
- "Too Little Too Late," JoJo
- "I Hate This Part," The Pussycat Dolls
- "Gives You Hell," The All-American Rejects
- "Before He Cheats," Carrie Underwood
- "Against All Odds," Phil Collins
- "Mr. Brightside," The Killers
- "Single Ladies," Beyoncé
- "I Knew You Were Trouble," Taylor Swift
- "Love Lost," Temper Trap
- "Ain't No Sunshine," Bill Withers
- "The Scientist," Coldplay
- "Somebody That I Used to Know," Gotye
- "You Were Meant For Me," Jewel
- "Don't You Want Me," The Human League
- "Heartbreaker," Pat Benatar
- "Pictures of You," The Cure
- "Skinny Love," Bon Iver
- "Nothing Compares 2 U," Sinead O'Connor
- "I Want You Back," Jackson 5
- "Part of Me," Katy Perry
- "My Immortal," Evanescence
- "I Will Survive," Gloria Gaynor
- "Heartless," Kanye West
- "Bye Bye Bye," *NSYNC
- "Ex-Factor," Lauryn Hill
- "Everybody Hurts," R.E.M.
- "End of the Road," Boyz II Men
- "Un-Break My Heart," Toni Braxton
- "Always Be My Baby," Mariah Carey
- "Strong Enough," Cher
- "Mama's Broken Heart," Miranda Lambert
To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app: