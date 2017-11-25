Listen to the Ultimate Breakup Playlist

 Skip Nav
There are different ways to handle a breakup, depending on the situation, of course. But whether you're wallowing in tears because you got blindsided or giving out high fives for finally letting go of the jerk, one thing's for sure: music makes it all better. This time around, we're leaving the makeout songs behind and listening to jams that will have anyone sailing through heartbreak. Whether you or a friend are dealing with the aftermath of a breakup, here are the best songs for every type of split. So have some tissues handy and crank up the volume.

  1. "Since U Been Gone," Kelly Clarkson
  2. "Forget You," Cee Lo Green
  3. "Irreplaceable," Beyoncé
  4. "Don't Speak," No Doubt
  5. "Cry Me a River," Justin Timberlake
  6. "Tainted Love," Soft Cell
  7. "You Oughta Know," Alanis Morissette
  8. "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," Taylor Swift
  9. "Stronger," Britney Spears
  10. "Burn," Usher
  11. "Someone Like You," Adele
  12. "Smile," Lily Allen
  13. "Tears Dry On Their Own," Amy Winehouse
  14. "So What," Pink
  15. "Roses," Outkast
  16. "Fighter," Christina Aguilera
  17. "My Favorite Mistake," Sheryl Crow
  18. "I'm Gonna Be Alright," Jennifer Lopez
  19. "Goodbye to You," Michelle Branch
  20. "Too Little Too Late," JoJo
  21. "I Hate This Part," The Pussycat Dolls
  22. "Gives You Hell," The All-American Rejects
  23. "Before He Cheats," Carrie Underwood
  24. "Against All Odds," Phil Collins
  25. "Mr. Brightside," The Killers
  26. "Single Ladies," Beyoncé
  27. "I Knew You Were Trouble," Taylor Swift
  28. "Love Lost," Temper Trap
  29. "Ain't No Sunshine," Bill Withers
  30. "The Scientist," Coldplay
  31. "Somebody That I Used to Know," Gotye
  32. "You Were Meant For Me," Jewel
  33. "Don't You Want Me," The Human League
  34. "Heartbreaker," Pat Benatar
  35. "Pictures of You," The Cure
  36. "Skinny Love," Bon Iver
  37. "Nothing Compares 2 U," Sinead O'Connor
  38. "I Want You Back," Jackson 5
  39. "Part of Me," Katy Perry
  40. "My Immortal," Evanescence
  41. "I Will Survive," Gloria Gaynor
  42. "Heartless," Kanye West
  43. "Bye Bye Bye," *NSYNC
  44. "Ex-Factor," Lauryn Hill
  45. "Everybody Hurts," R.E.M.
  46. "End of the Road," Boyz II Men
  47. "Un-Break My Heart," Toni Braxton
  48. "Always Be My Baby," Mariah Carey
  49. "Strong Enough," Cher
  50. "Mama's Broken Heart," Miranda Lambert

To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app:

