15 Old-School Disney Products You Absolutely Had in Your Childhood Home

Disney may be doing OK with its current projects, like Frozen and Moana, but we millennials will always have a soft spot for movies like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King. Growing up in the 1990s, we watched Pocahontas on the screen while cuddling our Meeko plush toys, drinking out of our glittery tumblers, and taking breaks to play our Beauty and the Beast handheld video games.

While there's a chance some of our old and beloved toys are now worth something, I mostly just wish I had them around for fun and to reminisce about when the hardest decision I had to make in a day was whether I wanted Kool-Aid or lemonade with my lunch. Alas, I don't have any of these left, but I do have amazing memories of these 15 Disney picks.

Little Mermaid Sleeping Bag
Lion King Bedding
View-Master
Winnie the Pooh Bank
Little Mermaid Lunch Box
Charm Bracelets
Beauty and the Beast Puppets
Handheld Video Games
Read-Along Books
Burger King Cups
Lion King Playset
Watches
Little Golden Books
Plush Toys
Glitter Cups
