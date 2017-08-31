 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
This Affordable Hocus Pocus Clothing Line Is So Glorious, It'll Make You Sick
Nostalgia
You Can Get a Personalized Hogwarts Letter Sent to You, Because Dreams Do Come True
Wedding
26 Photos That Prove Bearded Grooms Look Just as Dapper (If Not More!)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
'90s Toys You Probably Have Stashed Away That Are Worth a LOT of Money Now

Every '90s girl has some pretty epic toys stashed away from her childhood, but it may be time to dust off your old Totally Hair Barbie and Polly Pockets. Some of our favorite '80s and '90s toys are worth a pretty penny on eBay today. Take a look at some of the hidden treasures you may have tucked away in a closet or garage now!

Related
375 Reasons Why Being a '90s Girl Rocked Our Jellies Off

Polly Pocket
Totally Hair Barbie
Disney Perfume Princesses
Lil Miss Magic Jewels
Mall Madness
Trolls
Krystal Princess Dolls
Barbie Color Change Makeup Center
Tamagotchi
Magic Nursery Dolls
My Pretty Ballerina
My Size Barbie
Puffalumps
Western Barbie and Western Star Horse
Doodle Bear
Popples
Beanie Babies
Lego Paradisa
Cupcake Dolls
Cherry Merry Muffin Dolls
Baby Alive
American Girl Dolls
Fairy Winkles
Littlest Pet Shop
Furby
Pretty Pretty Princess
Miss Party Surprise Dolls
My Little Pony
Girl Talk
Lite-Brite
Secret Keepins
8
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The '90sNostalgiaWomenToysMoney
Join The Conversation
Money
The Average Student Loan Debt in Every State
by GOBankingRates
Pete Souza's Respect For Women Instagram Photos
Opinion
Obama's Former Photographer Reminds Trump What It Looks Like to Respect Women
by Terry Carter
How Old Are All the Disney Princesses?
Nostalgia
by Ryan Roschke
Princess Diana Photos
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
by Caitlin Hacker
The Most Efficient Way of Saving Money
Budget Tips
The Trick to Saving Money: Slash Costs From Top Down
by Emily Co
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds