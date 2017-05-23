 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
What Your Fights Say About Your Relationship
Relationships
9 Signs of a Man Who Will Never Stop Loving You
Women
Single Ladies! Be Bold and Take Our 30-Day Challenge
Relationships
10 Traits of an Awesome Girlfriend (According to Men)

What Do Our Fights Say About Our Relationship?

What Your Fights Say About Your Relationship

Are you the couple who doesn't care who hears you at the grocery store or the ones who silently huff and puff under their breath? The way you fight with your significant other can reveal more about your relationship than you think. Couples typically develop a consistent fighting style, which reflects who they are as individuals and as a unit. If you tend to have calm and constructive arguments, you might experience the occasional blowout, but overall, how you approach conflict will remain fairly steady. We've identified five common fighting styles between couples — see which one best fits you and your SO.

Style #1: You're both passive aggressive.

You guys aren't "fighting," but if anyone else was in the room, they'd definitely be able to cut the tension with a knife. When there's clearly an issue but neither of you want to address it, it shows two things: you aren't comfortable expressing your concerns to each other or one of you is afraid of what will happen if you do. Neither one is healthy. It should make you ask yourself why you aren't able to practice effective communication with one another. Your relationship isn't open and honest if you have to hold things in to avoid rocking the boat.

How to fix it: Try to talk things out as soon as they happen instead of sweeping issues under the rug. Be reassuring and let him or her know that you want to hear it from their perspective also.

ADVERTISEMENT

Style #2: Your fights are explosive and volatile.

You probably have an incredible sex life and an exciting relationship full of passion. But sometimes that passion can turn into rage, making your arguments emotionally exhausting. While you love each other like crazy, you're always on a roller coaster because you never know how one of you will react to something. Many abusive relationships are characterized by these kinds of fights, but even if it's not to that extreme, they're still toxic. (See if your relationship is unhealthy here.)

How to fix it: One of you has extinguish the fire instead of adding to it. These kinds of fights can escalate very quickly because both sides get equally as heated, so catch yourselves before it's too late and try to calm each other down. Take a breather before resuming things if necessary.

Style #3: One of you doesn't want to hear it.

It's a problem if one partner wants to discuss a problem right away while the other refuses to deal with it. This kind of couple typically has to chase each other to solve things and their relationship has underlying issues that have yet to be fixed. It means one of you is coming off too aggressively or isn't handling things in a way that make the other partner want to get involved. Things in this relationship can be one-sided — one partner makes all the decisions while the other doesn't care enough to contribute.

How to fix it: Make sure you're aware of how you're coming off and make it clear that it's not an attack. Ask for five minutes of their time — specifying will make them less likely to want to run off. But also have a discussion at one point about the reason he or she avoids problems.

Style #4: You don't ever fight.

There's also problems with being happy-go-lucky at all times. When a couple agrees on everything, rarely is it because they're true soulmates. Chances are that one side isn't fully expressing their needs or concerns even if they are trivial. Maybe things are going so well in the relationship that you don't feel like it's necessary to disrupt it in the slightest, but that can have a negative impact down the road.

How to fix it: Reflect on your relationship and ask yourself if you're just going along with things for the sake of agreeing. It's OK to have opinions; that's what a partnership is all about.

Style #5: Your fights are civil and end resolved.

You have a healthy relationship and aren't afraid to bubble up concerns as they arise. You're receptive to each other's feedback and respect what they have to say regardless of whether or not you agree. You have an understanding and balanced partnership because you both want what's best.

How to fix it: Sounds like you have a pretty solid relationship. Continue your practices and make sure keep to voicing your thoughts.

Image Source: Bryan Sargent Photography
Join the conversation
RelationshipsAdviceDating
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Relationships
The Ultimate Dating Bucket List
by Hilary White
Real Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
Food News
You May Be Buying “Fake” Extra-Virgin Olive Oil — Here’s How to Stop
by Annie Gabillet
Marrying Your Partner With No In-Laws
Relationships
A Letter to the Mother-in-Law and Father-in-Law I'll Never Have
by Caitlin Hacker
ben higgins
The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?
by Tara Block
Star-Print Workout Gear
Workout Clothes
The 1 Print You're Going to See Everyone Wearing in Your Workout Classes
by Rebecca Brown
Why Only Children Make the Best Partners
Relationships
8 Reasons Only Children Make Great Partners
by Laura Lifshitz
Things to Avoid at Your Wedding
Advice
13 Worst Wedding Faux Pas
by Nicole Yi
What Men Want in a Girlfriend
Relationships
10 Traits of an Awesome Girlfriend (According to Men)
by AskMen
How Do I Know If I've Met the Right Person?
Relationships
The Right Person Will Make All Your Previous Loves Become Irrelevant
by Nicole Yi
Should You Date Before the Divorce Is Finalized?
Relationships
Do NOT Date Before the Divorce Is Finalized Until You Consider These Important Factors
by Laura Lifshitz
Walgreens Wonder Woman Makeup Collection
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
Celebrity Couples From the '90s
Nostalgia
These Iconic '90s Couples Will Have You Whispering, "Winona Forever"
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds