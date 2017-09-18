Take a Cue From Emma Watson and Become a Book Fairy Today!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photogrpahy / Tara Block

If you were as enamored with Emma Watson's sneaky book hiding antics as we were, you're going to love this! The avid reader and Harry Potter star has been a real-life book fairy in recent months, tucking away her favorite reads over various major cities, and today you can join in the fun with Goodreads's Hide a Book Day.

Aspiring book fairies, you'll just need to pick a few of your favorite reads, print out this downloadable note (you can also order stickers here), hide the books in a safe spot — Goodreads recommends train and bus stations, national monuments, museums, and parks — and then share some photos on social media with hashtags #goodreadsturns10, #hideabookday, or #ibelieveinbookfairies.

We'll also be participating in San Francisco, hiding away three books we think you'll love: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo (read our interview with the author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, here), Power Your Happy by POPSUGAR founder Lisa Sugar, and The Lying Game, the latest thriller by The Woman in Cabin 10 author Ruth Ware. Follow along on POPSUGAR's Instagram story today, and maybe you'll be able to snag one of these great reads! If you do find one of ours, add the hashtag #popbooks.

Watch Emma below to get inspired for your own bookish treasure hunt!