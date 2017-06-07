What Makes a Good Boyfriend
32 Traits of a Good Boyfriend (According to Men)
We already know what makes a good girlfriend . . . but what makes a good boyfriend? It's a question for the ages, really. I asked guy friends, random dudes on social platforms, and, ah, last but not least, my boyfriend, in all his great boyfriend glory — what, specifically, makes an amazing male partner. The answers ranged from classic to thoughtful to downright f*cking adorable. Check it out.
- A good boyfriend respects his girlfriend.
- He surprises her with flowers.
- He always asks her how her day was.
- He's never too jealous (just a little bit, so she knows he values her).
- He communicates all the time.
- He's there for her, even when it's inconvenient.
- He lets her see his silliest self.
- He keeps the relationship interesting.
- He knows they're equals.
- He pushes her out of her comfort zone.
- He's humble.
- He watches movies with her (including romance films).
- He keeps the idea of marriage in mind.
- He trusts her no matter what.
- He doesn't try to change her opinions.
- He carves out time for her.
- He doesn't worry about being "whipped."
- He's loyal.
- He gives her space when she needs it.
- He remembers her birthday.
- He tells her she's beautiful.
- He's careful with his words.
- He tries his best to get along with her friends.
- He's affectionate.
- He listens to her.
- He puts her needs above his.
- He helps her grow personally.
- He's openminded.
- He treats her like they had just met.
- He's her friend as much as her boyfriend.
- He makes her laugh.
- He loves her wholly.
Image Source: Géraldine Lentzy-Vilmain