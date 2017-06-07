32 Traits of a Good Boyfriend (According to Men)

 Skip Nav
We already know what makes a good girlfriend . . . but what makes a good boyfriend? It's a question for the ages, really. I asked guy friends, random dudes on social platforms, and, ah, last but not least, my boyfriend, in all his great boyfriend glory — what, specifically, makes an amazing male partner. The answers ranged from classic to thoughtful to downright f*cking adorable. Check it out.

  1. A good boyfriend respects his girlfriend.
  2. He surprises her with flowers.
  3. He always asks her how her day was.
  4. He's never too jealous (just a little bit, so she knows he values her).
  5. He communicates all the time.
  6. He's there for her, even when it's inconvenient.
  7. He lets her see his silliest self.
  8. He keeps the relationship interesting.
  9. He knows they're equals.
  10. He pushes her out of her comfort zone.
  11. He's humble.
  12. He watches movies with her (including romance films).
  13. He keeps the idea of marriage in mind.
  14. He trusts her no matter what.
  15. He doesn't try to change her opinions.
  16. He carves out time for her.
  17. He doesn't worry about being "whipped."
  18. He's loyal.
  19. He gives her space when she needs it.
  20. He remembers her birthday.
  21. He tells her she's beautiful.
  22. He's careful with his words.
  23. He tries his best to get along with her friends.
  24. He's affectionate.
  25. He listens to her.
  26. He puts her needs above his.
  27. He helps her grow personally.
  28. He's openminded.
  29. He treats her like they had just met.
  30. He's her friend as much as her boyfriend.
  31. He makes her laugh.
  32. He loves her wholly.
Image Source: Géraldine Lentzy-Vilmain
