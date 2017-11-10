White Elephant Gift Ideas
44 White Elephant Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Love
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
44 White Elephant Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Love
If we're being perfectly honest, nobody actually needs any of these white elephant gifts. But we promise that your friends will be ecstatic when they get their hands on these presents. If you're looking to buy a gift with a little humor to it, look no further. Check out all 44 brilliant products you'll actually be dying to own.
World's Smallest Rubix Cube
$8 $6
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
$18
Mac And Cheese Sock
$8
Shower Squids
$33
Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
$8
Glamspin Lip Gloss Fidget Spinner
$10
Fidget Cube
$10
Peropon Cat Self Watering Wild Strawberry Planter
$14
The Mug with a Hoop
$24
ban.do Super Chill Cooler Bag, Watermelon
$32
from Bloomingdale's
Percy the Pencil Porcupine
$19
Beer Opening Glass
$11.99
Fixed Gear Bike Pizza Slicer
$21
Snoopy Grilled Cheese Maker
$38
Cheeseburger Plush
$46
Acts Of Insanity Game
$24
0previous images
13more images