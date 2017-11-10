 Skip Nav
44 White Elephant Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Love

If we're being perfectly honest, nobody actually needs any of these white elephant gifts. But we promise that your friends will be ecstatic when they get their hands on these presents. If you're looking to buy a gift with a little humor to it, look no further. Check out all 44 brilliant products you'll actually be dying to own.

Mitten Flask
$20
from ae.com
Buy Now
Paladone Panda Cookie Mug
$16
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Talking Tables Prosecco Pong
$23
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
World's Smallest Rubix Cube
$8 $6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Talking Tables Holidays Jokes
$10
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Fizz Holidays Toilet Roll
$8
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Fizz Make Your Own Holidays Sweater Kit
$16
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Mac And Cheese Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Thumbs Up Wind Up Pugs Racing Game
$13
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Fizz Beer Pong Bong
$16
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Mustard Sassy Cat Reusable Coffee Cup
$8
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Paperchase Sparkle All Day Drink Beaker
$13
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Elwood
the Rainbow Unicorn Mug
$38
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Elwood Cups & Mugs
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Shower Squids
$33
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Fizz Yeti Ice Scraper
$13
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Lip Gloss
Glamspin Lip Gloss Fidget Spinner
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Lip Gloss
Urban Outfitters
Fidget Cube
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Marshmallow Out USB Foot Warmers
$40
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Peropon Cat Self Watering Wild Strawberry Planter
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Elusive Snooze Travel Pillow Set
$35
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Came, Claw, Conquered Pot Holders
$15
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Proof or Dare Decanter
$25
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Toast of Tomorrow Corkscrew
$15
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
That's So Raven Too! CD
$3
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Flask Bracelet
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
The Mug with a Hoop
$24
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
Bloomingdale's Bags
ban.do Super Chill Cooler Bag, Watermelon
$32
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Bags
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Percy the Pencil Porcupine
$19
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
UncommonGoods Sunglasses
Beer Opening Glass
$11.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Sunglasses
Party Time Headband
$15
from dormify.com
Buy Now
LED Coloring Changing Ice Cubes Set
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Unicorn Head Squirrel Feeder by Archie McPhee
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
MAAD "Fries on the Fly" Multi-Purpose Universal Car French Fry Holder
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Plush Avocado Ornament
$8
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Pizza Pillow
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Fixed Gear Bike Pizza Slicer
$21
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Urban Outfitters
Snoopy Grilled Cheese Maker
$38
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Cheeseburger Plush
$46
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Acts Of Insanity Game
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Upside-Down Wine Glass
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nose-Shaped Shampoo Dispenser
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
