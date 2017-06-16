This Kraft Ad Geared Toward Moms Who Swear Is F*cking Hilarious

When we read that 74 percent of moms admit to swearing in front of their kids, our first thought was, "Holy sh*t — what the f*ck do the other 26 percent of moms do?!"

It seems Kraft Mac & Cheese was thinking the exact same thing. The brand created an informational "film" with Melissa Mohr, the mom who literally wrote the book on swearing, to offer up alternative curse words parents can use around their little ones. And, son of a motherless goat, it's great advice!

Go ahead: watch the video and just try not to let out a good expletive-fueled laugh.