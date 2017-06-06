 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
BBQ Food and 9 Other Genius Ideas For a First Birthday Smash Sans Cake
Babies
The Most Common Car Seat Mishaps New Parents Make
Little Kids
My Kid Is Superhero-Obsessed — Super or Not So Much?
Babies
12 Insanely Relatable Cartoons About Life as a New Mom
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
BBQ Food and 9 Other Genius Ideas For a First Birthday Smash Sans Cake

Cake smashes are all the rage on social media — who doesn't love a kid covered in chunks of crumbs and frosting?! However, whether it's a parent's choice to not go HAM on the sugar just yet, cake just isn't their thing, or their child has shown interest in another type of food, there are plenty of moms and dads going different routes for their child's first birthday smash.

Lyndsey Wright, photographer at Lyndsey PhotoCo, is leading the charge in photographing these alternative smashes, having snapped photos of little ones cramming doughnuts into their tiny mouths or crunching on hard tacos with reckless abandon.

And we've got to admit, we thought these smashes were way cuter than any cake smash we've ever seen.

Related
Instead of a Cake Smash, This Little Girl Went in on Some Tacos For an Adorable Photoshoot

Aside from tacos and doughnuts (and yes, cake), Lyndsey has photographed quite a few other types of food smashes over the last few years, including a hilarious and delicious-looking BBQ food session. "I got sick of doing cake smashes over and over and over and over again so I started asking my clients if their baby had a favorite table food," Lyndsey told POPSUGAR Moms. "When one client said her baby loved BBQ last year, we put the BBQ smash together and it was adorable!"

As for future epic food shoots, Lyndsey isn't sure what her next huge idea will be. "I need to come up with another 'goal food' to try and top that taco shoot! I do have a few other types of smashes in the works. Let's just say they're hilarious and will be SO stinkin' cute!"

Related
These Epic Cake Smash Outtakes Will Leave You in Hysterics

We can't wait! In the meantime, scroll through to see some of Lyndsey's most adorable food smashes to date (as well as a Nutella gem from another photographer!).

Previous Next
Join the conversation
First BirthdayToddlersParenting HumorBirthday
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Photography
Baby Is Living His Best Life During Fried Chicken "Smash" Photo Shoot
by Alessia Santoro
Animal First Birthday Party
Food and Activities
Animals on Parade! Peter's Supersweet First Birthday Party
by Lisa Horten
First Birthday Doughnut Smash Photoshoot
Babies
Instead of Cake Smashes, 2 Little Ones Chowed Down on Doughnuts in Adorable Photoshoots
by Alessia Santoro
Creative Ways to Document Baby's First Year
Kid Shopping
9 Fun Ways to Document Baby's First Year Memories
by Lisa Horten
Morning Struggles Parenting Comics
Humor
Mom's Comics Perfectly Sum Up What Mornings With Kids Are Like
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds