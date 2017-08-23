 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
Dear Breastfeeding Moms, Is It Really That Hard to Cover Up?
Elementary School
Mom Tells Teachers Her Daughter Is "Done" With Homework in Bold Email
Pregnancy
These 27 Modern Maternity Photo Ideas Will Make You Want to Get Pregnant in 2017

Always's New Like a Girl Ad on Failure

Always's Latest #LikeAGirl Ad Encourages Girls to "Keep Failing"

Always is back at it again, churning out another inspirational ad that target girls — especially those who are going through puberty. And the company's latest creation for its #LikeAGirl campaign on why young women shouldn't be afraid of failure doesn't disappoint.

The advertisement, called "Keep Going," reminds young women that even though the fear of making a mistake can be overwhelming at times, it shouldn't hold you back when it comes to trying something new — whether it's going for a loose ball on the soccer field or taking on a huge science project for the first time.

And according to the segment, it's during puberty when the fear of failure can be especially "paralyzing for young girls."

The ad, which has racked up more than three million views on YouTube, conveys the powerful message that failure isn't a setback but a sign of progress. And the more you fail, the more you'll have fuel to grow.

Join the conversation
GirlsMiddle SchoolParenting
Join The Conversation
Parenting
Every Parent Needs to See This Photo of What Happens When You Don't Vaccinate Your Kids
by Kate Schweitzer
Signs You Are a Millennial Mom
Parenting
8 Things You Need to Know About Millennial Moms
by Kate Schweitzer
Why Do Men Need Praise For Doing Housework?
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Dad's Contract to Kids For Pet Dog
Parenting
Kids Always Beg For a Pet Dog, but No Dad Has Ever Responded Quite Like This
by Kate Schweitzer
Things Not to Say to Kids
Little Kids
13 Things You Should Stop Saying to Your Kids Now
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds