This Is the Ultimate Guide to Naming Your Baby

Some people get ready to have a baby and know exactly what their child (and possibly future children) will be named, but other parents need a bit of convincing before they settle on a moniker that their baby will sport for the rest of their lives. If you fall into the latter category, we're here to help by providing you with the ultimate list of baby names — from the popular and trendy to the classic and timeless — so this exciting task doesn't have to seem so daunting.

Read through for over 100 possible name choices for your baby.