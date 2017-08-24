110 Baby Names That Can't Be Shortened, No Matter How Hard People Try

Picking a baby name is one of the most important decisions parents make right out of the gate. But sometimes when babies get a little bit older, they acquire nicknames that weren't exactly hand-picked by Mom and Dad. If you are hell-bent on giving your kid a name that won't ever evolve into a nickname, here's a list of potential monikers that can never ever be shortened, no matter how much their friends try.

A

Ace, Adam, Amy, Ann, Arya, Audrey, Austin, Autumn, Ava

B

Beau, Blair, Blake, Brady, Bree, Brooke, Brynn

C

Cara, Carl, Chase, Cora, Chloe, Claire, Cole

D

Declan, Drake, Drew

E

Eden, Eli, Enid, Ethan, Evan, Eve

F

Faith, Faye, Finn

G

Grace, Graham

H

Hazel, Harry, Henry, Holly, Hope, Hugh

I

Ian

J

Jack, Jake, Jane, Jean, Joel, Josh, Joy, Jude, Judy, June

K

Kai, Kate, Kit, Kurt, Kyle

L

Laura, Lauren, Leo, Levi, Liam, Lisa, Luke, Luka, Lyla

M

Mark, Martha, Mauve, Max, Mia, Miles, Molly, Mya, Morgan

N

Nancy, Noel, Nora

O

Olive

P

Paige, Paul, Pierce

Q

Quinn

R

Ralph, Reese, Remy, Rory, Rose, Roy, Ruby, Ruth

S

Sadie, Sage, Scott, Shane, Skye, Sean, Seth, Simon

T

Tara, Tess, Tia

W

Wren

Y

Yvonne

Z

Zeke, Zoe, Zoey, Zuri