 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
Forget That Pregnancy Glow — This Photographer Captures Real-Life Maternity Photos
Parenting
5 Photos of Your Kids That You Shouldn't Post to Social Media
The Royals
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom

Baby Names With No Nicknames

110 Baby Names That Can't Be Shortened, No Matter How Hard People Try

Picking a baby name is one of the most important decisions parents make right out of the gate. But sometimes when babies get a little bit older, they acquire nicknames that weren't exactly hand-picked by Mom and Dad. If you are hell-bent on giving your kid a name that won't ever evolve into a nickname, here's a list of potential monikers that can never ever be shortened, no matter how much their friends try.

A

Ace, Adam, Amy, Ann, Arya, Audrey, Austin, Autumn, Ava

B

Beau, Blair, Blake, Brady, Bree, Brooke, Brynn

C

Cara, Carl, Chase, Cora, Chloe, Claire, Cole

D

Declan, Drake, Drew

E

Eden, Eli, Enid, Ethan, Evan, Eve

F

Faith, Faye, Finn

G

Grace, Graham

H

Hazel, Harry, Henry, Holly, Hope, Hugh

I

Ian

J

Jack, Jake, Jane, Jean, Joel, Josh, Joy, Jude, Judy, June

K

Kai, Kate, Kit, Kurt, Kyle

L

Laura, Lauren, Leo, Levi, Liam, Lisa, Luke, Luka, Lyla

M

Mark, Martha, Mauve, Max, Mia, Miles, Molly, Mya, Morgan

N

Nancy, Noel, Nora

O

Olive

P

Paige, Paul, Pierce

Q

Quinn

R

Ralph, Reese, Remy, Rory, Rose, Roy, Ruby, Ruth

S

Sadie, Sage, Scott, Shane, Skye, Sean, Seth, Simon

T

Tara, Tess, Tia

W

Wren

Y

Yvonne

Z

Zeke, Zoe, Zoey, Zuri

Image Source: StockSnap User Lubomir Manzheley
Join the conversation
Baby NamesBabies
Join The Conversation
Babies
by Murphy Moroney
Difference Between Rear-Facing and Forward-Facing Car Seat
Little Kids
The Devastating Difference Between Car Seats That Left 1 Girl Unharmed and Her Sister Almost Dead
by Lauren Levy
Herschel Releases Diaper Bag Line
Babies
by Murphy Moroney
Yoga Baby Instagram
Babies
This Baby Is Better at Yoga Than All of Us, and We're Not Mad About It
by Gina Florio
Monet Nicole Birth Photography
Babies
This Birth Photographer Shares the Most Memorable — and Jaw-Dropping — Photos From Her 100 Deliveries
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds