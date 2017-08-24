Baby Names With No Nicknames
110 Baby Names That Can't Be Shortened, No Matter How Hard People Try
Picking a baby name is one of the most important decisions parents make right out of the gate. But sometimes when babies get a little bit older, they acquire nicknames that weren't exactly hand-picked by Mom and Dad. If you are hell-bent on giving your kid a name that won't ever evolve into a nickname, here's a list of potential monikers that can never ever be shortened, no matter how much their friends try.
A
Ace, Adam, Amy, Ann, Arya, Audrey, Austin, Autumn, Ava
B
Beau, Blair, Blake, Brady, Bree, Brooke, Brynn
C
Cara, Carl, Chase, Cora, Chloe, Claire, Cole
D
Declan, Drake, Drew
E
Eden, Eli, Enid, Ethan, Evan, Eve
F
Faith, Faye, Finn
G
Grace, Graham
H
Hazel, Harry, Henry, Holly, Hope, Hugh
I
Ian
J
Jack, Jake, Jane, Jean, Joel, Josh, Joy, Jude, Judy, June
K
Kai, Kate, Kit, Kurt, Kyle
L
Laura, Lauren, Leo, Levi, Liam, Lisa, Luke, Luka, Lyla
M
Mark, Martha, Mauve, Max, Mia, Miles, Molly, Mya, Morgan
N
Nancy, Noel, Nora
O
Olive
P
Paige, Paul, Pierce
Q
Quinn
R
Ralph, Reese, Remy, Rory, Rose, Roy, Ruby, Ruth
S
Sadie, Sage, Scott, Shane, Skye, Sean, Seth, Simon
T
Tara, Tess, Tia
W
Wren
Y
Yvonne
Z
Zeke, Zoe, Zoey, Zuri