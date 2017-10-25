 Skip Nav
21 Baby Registry Items You Can't Live Without — All on Amazon and Under $200

If you've been putting off creating a baby registry because of the sheer volume of things people say you should absolutely buy, you're not alone. There's a lot you should get, and even more you likely can skip. To make the process easier, we've gone ahead and found 21 essentials to help get you started. While this certainly isn't everything you'll need (you'll likely learn new things once you meet your baby and see what they like and dislike), it's a great jumping-off point. So get searching and feel free to add it all to your registry . . . or cart. The best part about this list is that everything is from Amazon, so orders and returns are beyond easy.

Original Woombie Swaddle
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Non-Toxic Play Mat
$90
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Matimati Baby Bandana Bib Set
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Puj Tub
$54
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Huggies Natural Care Baby Wipes
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
WubbaNub pacifiers
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ubbi Diaper Pail
$76
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Triple Paste Medicated Ointment For Diaper Rash
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Spectra Baby Breast Pump
$165
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Dr. Brown's Original Bottle Newborn Feeding Set
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Medela Quick Clean Breastmilk Removal Soap
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Munchkin High Capacity Drying Rack
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
DockATot Deluxe
$185
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Britax's Back Seat Mirror
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Skip Hop's Alphabet Zoo Activity Gym
$63
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Babybjörn Soft Bib, Orange/Turquoise, 2 Pack
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Baby Bandana Drool Bibs
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fridababy NoseFrida Nasal Aspirator
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Melissa & Doug Giant Giraffe
$68
from amazon.com
Buy Now
MiaMily Carrier
$169
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat
$200
from amazon.com
Buy Now
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds