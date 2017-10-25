21 Baby Registry Items You Can't Live Without — All on Amazon and Under $200

If you've been putting off creating a baby registry because of the sheer volume of things people say you should absolutely buy, you're not alone. There's a lot you should get, and even more you likely can skip. To make the process easier, we've gone ahead and found 21 essentials to help get you started. While this certainly isn't everything you'll need (you'll likely learn new things once you meet your baby and see what they like and dislike), it's a great jumping-off point. So get searching and feel free to add it all to your registry . . . or cart. The best part about this list is that everything is from Amazon, so orders and returns are beyond easy.