The 1 Beauty Brand That Makes Sure You Aren't Using Harmful Chemicals on Your Baby

If you're an expecting mom or already have kids, then you know how important it is to make sure you're using safe products with gentle ingredients. If you haven't heard of Beautycounter yet, it's a brand that was created by mom and wife Gregg Renfrew. She started the line after learning that all sorts of chemicals are legally allowed in many makeup and skincare items in the US. She wanted to create something that would be dedicated to providing cleaner and safer choices.

Renfrew worked hard to minimize the amount of harmful ingredients used in the line, and Beautycounter even has a "Never List" of more than 1,500 questionable or harmful chemicals that the brand will never use. In addition to carrying makeup, hair products, and skin care, it also has a line for families that contains baby-safe products. It's never a bad idea to be cautious, so check out these holistic baby products.

Baby Calming Diaper Rash Cream
$18
from beautycounter.com
Buy Now
Baby Soothing Oil
$22
from beautycounter.com
Buy Now
Baby Daily Protective Balm
$20
from beautycounter.com
Buy Now
Baby Gentle All-Over Wash
$20
from beautycounter.com
Buy Now
Kids' Bath Collection
$44
from beautycounter.com
Buy Now
Better Baby Care Set
$58
from beautycounter.com
Buy Now
Baby Calming Diaper Rash Cream
Baby Soothing Oil
Baby Daily Protective Balm
Baby Gentle All-Over Wash
Kids' Bath Collection
Better Baby Care Set
Baby ShoppingBeautycounterKid Shopping
