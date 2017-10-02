 Skip Nav
9 Beautycounter Products That Will Make You Think Twice About What You're Already Using

If you're a beauty junkie who loves knowing what ingredients are in your products, Beautycounter is a great brand to shop. Mom and wife Gregg Renfrew created the line after learning that all sorts of chemicals are legally allowed in many makeup and skincare items in the US. She wanted to create a line that would be dedicated to providing cleaner and safer choices.

Renfrew worked hard to minimize the amount of harmful ingredients used in the line, and Beautycounter even has a "Never List" of more than 1,500 questionable or harmful chemicals that the brand will never use. If this sounds like a cause you can get behind, the brand features a wide array of luxe items for everyday use. From hand wash to shampoo, makeup, and even baby products, there are many items to choose from. Explore this holistic line and shop some of our favorites.

Beautycounter Daily Shampoo
Beautycounter Lustro Sugar Scrub
Beautycounter Touchup Skin Concealer Pen
Beautycounter Nourishing Rosewater Mist
Beautycounter Lustro Face Oil 1 in Calendula
Beautycounter Protect Stick Sunscreen
Beautycounter Citrus Mimosa Hand Wash & Hand Cream Set
Beautycounter Nourishing Cleansing Balm
Beautycounter Hydrate Everyday Body Lotion
