 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
I Never Thought Much About My Baby's Play Mat — Until I Discovered This One
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Just Launched an Out-of-This-World Collection, and It's So Good — Trust Us!
Personal Essay
An Open Letter to Anyone Considering a Unique Name For Their Baby
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
I Never Thought Much About My Baby's Play Mat — Until I Discovered This One

It was one of those first few days home from the hospital with my newborn baby that I remember thinking, "What am I supposed to do with her?"

I figured out how to feed her, and I knew to give her plenty of naps, but it was those wakeful moments in the day — that grew longer and more frequent with each passing week — that left me feeling paralyzed. This was crucial time for early brain development, and I was squandering it!

As an anxious, do-gooding millennial mom, I would plop her down on the rainbow-colored, safari-themed play mat I'd gotten at my baby shower and scatter a bunch of plush toys around her . . . and then search Google for answers. Often, the results were overwhelming. One day, I'd panic that I hadn't been doing enough to boost her, say, fine-motor skills and then submit her to a baby grasp-the-rattle boot camp, and the next day, I'd freak out about how someone like me, with no experience or background, was supposed to introduce gross-motor or language or sensory stimulation.

After just a week, I'm already trying not to feel guilty about the amazing things my baby (and I!) could have done with this mat months sooner.

Turns out, Jessica Rolph had the same frustrations when she was a new mom. "I was dissatisfied with the toys we had, and then I thought about the play mat," she told POPSUGAR. "It has so much potential to be a platform for learning for the first 12 months, but I wasn't happy with what was on the market."

So she created her own, The Play Gym by Lovevery ($140), which was designed by a team of experts and pediatric neuroscientists.

It debuts today, but I've already given it a test-drive with my second baby, who's 8 months old. After just a week with it in our living room, I'm already trying not to feel guilty about the amazing things she (and I!) could have done with this mat months sooner. Unlike my previous play gym, which I now realize was the definition of overstimulation, this one is exactly what a baby needs at each stage of the first year of life.

Related
170+ New Baby and Kid Products You'll Wish Were Invented Sooner

It's playtime with purpose, grounded in science. (Plus, the sustainably sourced wooden legs and gorgeous watercolor design are tailor-made for Instagram.)

You might still be thinking, "It's just a play gym!" I promise you this one is so much more — it's both beneficial for babies and profoundly helpful for today's eager parents. Read on to better understand why.

The Mat
The "Exploring Colors" Zone
The "How Things Feel" Zone
The "Making Sounds" Zone
The "Hiding & Finding" Zone
The "Learn to Focus" Zone
Its Concealable Flaps
The Activity Guide
Because my baby started using the play gym late, I was able to jump right to the "7-8 Months" tab and flip through to find activities that fit her current needs alongside easy-to-digest information on why that particular activity is important and a step-by-step list of how to do it.
Here's my baby, having some serious stage-based fun.
The Play Gym by Lovevery
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Baby ShoppingKid Product ReviewsBabies
Babies
15 Creative Nursery Themes That Will Surround Your Baby With Dreams and Adventure
by Kate McKenna
Why Women Hold Their Babies on the Left Side
Babies
There's a Scientific Reason You Carry Your Kids on the Left Side of Your Body
by Alessia Santoro
Safe Cold Medicines to Take While Breastfeeding
Babies
The Truth About Taking Cold Medicine While Breastfeeding, Straight From a Doctor
by Laurel Elis
Struggles of Having a Baby Around the Holidays
Humor
The 14 Struggles (and 1 Big Perk!) of Having a Holiday Baby
by Lauren Turner
Benefits of Breastfeeding
Babies
7 Benefits of Breastfeeding You Might Want to Consider
by Laurel Elis
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds