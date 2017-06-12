65 of the Best Baby Shower Themes

Moms-to-be love to be showered with love — and lots of baby gear — at their baby showers, and we've discovered themes to suit every expectant mom's interest. From celebrations inspired by baby animals, classic storybooks, and vintage finds to sprinkles for experienced moms and gender-reveal parties for mamas who want to add even more excitement to their showers, these 65 amazing ideas are sure to please everyone on your guest list, including the mom-to-be! Keep clicking to find the shower that speaks to you!