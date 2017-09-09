Pass the Popcorn! The 50 Greatest Kids' Movies of All Time

After a long week, there is something so nice about curling up on the couch and watching a family-friendly film with the kids. These films, with their adorable characters and silly songs, instantly make our kids smile and help us reconnect with our own inner child. While there are plenty of kid flicks to choose from, we believe some are a bit more magical and meaningful than the rest. From classic films to more modern movies, here are our picks for the best children's movies of all time.

Did we miss your family's favorite film? Let us know!