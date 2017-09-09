 Skip Nav
Pass the Popcorn! The 50 Greatest Kids' Movies of All Time

After a long week, there is something so nice about curling up on the couch and watching a family-friendly film with the kids. These films, with their adorable characters and silly songs, instantly make our kids smile and help us reconnect with our own inner child. While there are plenty of kid flicks to choose from, we believe some are a bit more magical and meaningful than the rest. From classic films to more modern movies, here are our picks for the best children's movies of all time.

Did we miss your family's favorite film? Let us know!

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
$15
Buy Now
Cinderella
$30
Buy Now
A Little Princess
$13
Buy Now
The Red Balloon
$15
Buy Now
Annie
$10
Buy Now
Shrek
$20
Buy Now
Little Women
$15
Buy Now
Peter Pan
$30
Buy Now
Stuart Little
$15
Buy Now
The Mighty Ducks
$15
Buy Now
Toy Story
$30
Buy Now
Babe
$15
Buy Now
Harriet the Spy
$6
Buy Now
The Little Rascals
$10
Buy Now
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
$32
Buy Now
Akeelah and the Bee
$10
Buy Now
The Sandlot
$15
Buy Now
Secretariat
$20
Buy Now
The Jungle Book
$30
Buy Now
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
$10
Buy Now
Hugo
$6
Buy Now
Pippi Longstocking
$10
Buy Now
Robin Hood
$27
Buy Now
The Karate Kid
$10
Buy Now
The Parent Trap
$15
Buy Now
WALL-E
$20
Buy Now
The Goonies
$6
Buy Now
Heidi
$15
Buy Now
Finding Nemo
$30
Buy Now
The Black Stallion
$10
Buy Now
Hook
$15
Buy Now
The Muppet Movie
$20
Buy Now
Mary Poppins
$30
Buy Now
Free Willy
$6
Buy Now
The Lion King
$40
Buy Now
The Princess Bride
$20
Buy Now
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
$6
Buy Now
Despicable Me
$30
Buy Now
The Fox and the Hound
$30
Buy Now
The Love Bug
$15
Buy Now
The Little Mermaid
$30
Buy Now
My Girl
$10
Buy Now
The Secret Garden
$6
Buy Now
Up
$30
Buy Now
The Sound of Music
$35
Buy Now
Remember the Titans
$30
Buy Now
A Christmas Story
$20
Buy Now
Frozen
$30
Buy Now
The Wizard of Oz
$17
Buy Now
