The Best Gifts For Tweens

Best Gifts For Tweens

The Best Gifts For Tweens

Not little kids, but not quite teens, tweens can be a difficult group to please when it comes to holiday shopping. But with our list of gifts, you're sure to get a smile from the biggest kids (but don't call them that!) in your life. From gifts for music and book fans to mini fashionistas, these presents are perfect for your middle schooler who can't wait to grow up but still can't resist a cool toy or two.

Shop Brands
Polaroid · Swell · STUDY · Flash Tattoos · Dormify · PBteen · Hasbro · Lego
1 Polaroid Camera
Polaroid Camera

If your tween enjoys taking selfies, upgrade their photography game with this extremely popular Polaroid camera ($70).

Polaroid
300 Instant Camera
$79
from Target
Buy Now See more Polaroid Furniture
2 Marnin Saylor Stuffed Animals
Marnin Saylor Stuffed Animals

This boutique in Seattle makes adorable stuffed animals ($66) that are unique and you won't find in any department store.

stuffed animals
$66
from marninsaylor.com
Buy Now
3 LeBron James Throwback Life-Size Stand Out
LeBron James Throwback Life-Size Stand Out

The ultimate room decoration, the LeBron James Throwback Life-Size Stand Out ($120) will score them major cool points.

LeBron James Throwback Life-Size Stand Out
$120
from fathead.com
Buy Now
4 Gradient Hamsa Sticker
Gradient Hamsa Sticker

StickerBeans's Gradient Hamsa Sticker ($8) can be a wall decal, a laptop decoration, and more.

Gradient Hamsa Sticker
$8
from stickerbeans.com
Buy Now
5 S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle
S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle

The S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($42) is a chic way to bring a cool drink to school for lunch.

Swell
S'Well Gem Collection - Pink Diamond Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$42
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Swell Home & Living
6 Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board
Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board

The Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board ($180) has a wireless remote to help your kid control the skating action as they zoom down the street.

Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board
$180
from amazon.com
Buy Now
7 Wilson X Connected Football
Wilson X Connected Football

The Wilson X Connected Football ($200) tracks completed passes in addition to velocity, spin, spiral efficiency, and distance to help your child perfect their quarterback skills.

Wilson X Connected Football
$200
from amazon.com
Buy Now
8 Rookie Yearbook
Rookie Yearbook

Tavi Gevinson's girl power Rookie Mag ($20, originally $30) is a great gift for your spunky tween. Rookie Mag is empowering, creative, and intelligent — any mom would be happy to have their daughter read this yearbook.

Rookie Mag
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
9 Harry Potter Wall Art
Harry Potter Wall Art

If your tween is making their way through the wizarding world of Harry Potter, then they'll love this series-inspired art ($50 and up) to hang in their room.

series-inspired art
$50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
10 DIY Print Shop For Original T-Shirts
DIY Print Shop For Original T-Shirts

If you're looking to splurge on a creative tween, search no further than this DIY t-shirt printing set ($250).

DIY t-shirt printing set
$250
from amazon.com
Buy Now
11 Canvas Superstorage Lap Desk
Canvas Superstorage Lap Desk

This storage lap desk ($99) is functional and easily personalized with your tween's name.

STUDY
Superstorage Lapdesk 2
$99
from PBteen
Buy Now See more STUDY Decor
12 Olivia Earring Set
Olivia Earring Set

When in doubt, go for the earring set when shopping for a tween girl. This collection from Urban Outfitters ($28) is affordable and has endless options to pair.

Urban Outfitters Earrings
Metal + Stone Post Earring Set
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Earrings
13 American Girl Magazine Subscription
American Girl Magazine Subscription

Your tween might have an American Girl doll, but does she have a subscription ($27 for a year) to the magazine?

subscription
$27
from americangirl.com
Buy Now
14 BKR Heart Glass Water Bottle
BKR Heart Glass Water Bottle

If you're tween is into sustainable living, this water bottle ($45) is a stylish solution to plastic.

water bottle
$45
from saksfifthavenue.com
Buy Now
15 Kimbr Lounge Pant
Kimbr Lounge Pant

These lounge pants ($42) from Yellow Berry Company are a sophisticated alternative to the average tween pajama set.

lounge pants
$42
from yellowberrycompany.com
Buy Now
16 Flash Tattoos
Flash Tattoos

Flash tattoos have been popular all year and these boho tats ($9, originally $15) are a great stocking stuffer.

Flash Tattoos
BohoTats Set of 5 Sheets - Over 100+ Intricate Designs - Stunning Metallic Flashtats - Non Toxic - Quality Guarantee - Temporary Metallic Tattoos
$14.99$9.99
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Flash Tattoos Makeup
17 Paperblanks Foiled Ultra Journal
Paperblanks Foiled Ultra Journal

What makes this journal ($20) from Papyrus so special is it's magnetic cover; curious eyes will have a difficult time peaking into this notebook!

journal
$20
from papyrusonline.com
Buy Now
18 Wilson X Connected Basketball (With iPhone app)
Wilson X Connected Basketball (With iPhone app)

This is not your average basketball. With tracking technology, Wilson's newest basketball ($200) will track your child's goal percentage and shooting range to help them improve his or her game.

19 Hashtag Marquee Light
Hashtag Marquee Light

Dormify's hip light ($40) is a perfect gift for the social media savvy teen.

Dormify
Marquee Light
$30
from Dormify
Buy Now See more Dormify Decor
20 Emily + Merrit Animal Headphones
Emily + Merrit Animal Headphones

You can never go wrong with headphones on Christmas, but these PB Teen headphones ($59) are extra special since they double as an adorable accessory.

PBteen
The Emily & Meritt Animal Headphones
$59
from PBteen
Buy Now See more PBteen Clothes and Shoes
21 Snap Pets Dog
Snap Pets Dog

These electronic pets from Toys 'R' Us ($17, originally $30) would make an ideal stocking stuffer — and alternative to that puppy your tween has been begging for.

Toys 'R' Us
$17
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
22 Pro Mini Hoop
Pro Mini Hoop

You probably can't build a basketball court in your backyard, but this mini hoop ($40) will still score big-time!

mini hoop
$40
from shop.sklz.com
Buy Now
23 Make Your Own Ukelele
Make Your Own Ukelele

Before you invest in the electric guitar your tween is begging for, why not let him try his hand at this make-your-own ukelele kit ($40). The DIY kit includes an unfinished pre-assembled body, guitar neck, and strings. Once you've put your four-string guitar together, you can customize it with paint or other decorations.

UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Make Your Own Ukulele Kit
$40
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
24 DIY Lip Balm Kit
DIY Lip Balm Kit

Make your girl feel like Marie Curie with a science kit ($22) that produces some sweet beauty products.

science kit
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
25 Avengers Wall Decal
Avengers Wall Decal

Your son can amp up his lair with a superhero-inspied decal ($24-$62).

superhero-inspied decal
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
26 Academy Da Vinci Catapult
Academy Da Vinci Catapult

Part toy, part physics lesson, this snap-together set ($18) is a great gift for a tween who doesn't mind an educational gift.

snap-together set
$18
from ebay.com
Buy Now
27 Ugg Bailey Bow Boots
Ugg Bailey Bow Boots

Available in sizes for kids and women, depending on how big her feet are, Ugg's Bailey Bow boots ($160) are prettied up with matching bows. Available in a range of colors, including pink, purple, light blue, navy, and black.

28 Simon Air
Simon Air

The 1970s memorization game gets a modern makeover ($15, originally $20) that kids of all ages will love.

Hasbro
Simon Air Game
$5$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Hasbro Sheets
29 Brooklyn Braid Knitting Kit
Brooklyn Braid Knitting Kit

Help them pick up a new hobby this holiday season with an easy-to-follow knitting kit ($50 without needles).

knitting kit
$50
from weareknitters.com
Buy Now
30 Karaoke Machine
Karaoke Machine

This karaoke machine ($139, originally $189) has Bluetooth connectivity so tweens can sing their hearts out to their favorite tunes at parties or just at home on a school night.

PBteen
Girls Bluetooth Karaoke Machine
$189
from PBteen
Buy Now See more PBteen Home & Living
31 Ridley's Magic Kit
Ridley's Magic Kit

Even mature tweens will be delighted by Ridley's Magic Kit ($13), which comes with five tricks, including the thumb tip trick, some secret taper cards, a magic rope trio, miracle dice, and multiplying balls.

Ridley's Magic Kit
$13
from ebay.com
Buy Now
32 BaubleBar Classic Script Monogram
BaubleBar Classic Script Monogram

BaubleBar's classic script monogram ($140) is a gift she'll love now and forever!

33 Lego Minecraft Creative Adventures The Cave Set
Lego Minecraft Creative Adventures The Cave Set

One of most popular video game comes to life thanks to these building blocks ($14).

Lego
; Minecraft Creative Adventures The Cave 21113
$19.99$14.59
from Target
Buy Now See more Lego Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
34 Faux Fur Rockin' Plush Speaker Animals
Faux Fur Rockin' Plush Speaker Animals

Pottery Barn's faux fur animal speakers ($29-$39, originally $79) are an adorable way for kids to crank up the volume on their audio device.

PBteen
Faux Fur Rockin' Plush Speaker Animals
$79
from PBteen
Buy Now See more PBteen Clothes and Shoes
Gifts For TeensTweens And TeensKid ShoppingGifts For KidsParenting Gift GuideGift GuideHoliday
