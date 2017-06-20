6/20/17 6/20/17 POPSUGAR Moms Tweens and Teens Best Gifts For Tweens The Best Gifts For Tweens June 20, 2017 by Eleanor Sheehan 1.7K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Not little kids, but not quite teens, tweens can be a difficult group to please when it comes to holiday shopping. But with our list of gifts, you're sure to get a smile from the biggest kids (but don't call them that!) in your life. From gifts for music and book fans to mini fashionistas, these presents are perfect for your middle schooler who can't wait to grow up but still can't resist a cool toy or two. 1 Polaroid Camera If your tween enjoys taking selfies, upgrade their photography game with this extremely popular Polaroid camera ($70). Polaroid 300 Instant Camera $79 from Target Buy Now See more Polaroid Furniture 2 Marnin Saylor Stuffed Animals This boutique in Seattle makes adorable stuffed animals ($66) that are unique and you won't find in any department store. stuffed animals $66 from marninsaylor.com Buy Now 3 LeBron James Throwback Life-Size Stand Out The ultimate room decoration, the LeBron James Throwback Life-Size Stand Out ($120) will score them major cool points. LeBron James Throwback Life-Size Stand Out $120 from fathead.com Buy Now 4 Gradient Hamsa Sticker StickerBeans's Gradient Hamsa Sticker ($8) can be a wall decal, a laptop decoration, and more. Gradient Hamsa Sticker $8 from stickerbeans.com Buy Now 5 S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle The S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($42) is a chic way to bring a cool drink to school for lunch. Swell S'Well Gem Collection - Pink Diamond Stainless Steel Water Bottle $42 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Swell Home & Living 6 Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board The Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board ($180) has a wireless remote to help your kid control the skating action as they zoom down the street. Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board $180 from amazon.com Buy Now 7 Wilson X Connected Football The Wilson X Connected Football ($200) tracks completed passes in addition to velocity, spin, spiral efficiency, and distance to help your child perfect their quarterback skills. Wilson X Connected Football $200 from amazon.com Buy Now 8 Rookie Yearbook Tavi Gevinson's girl power Rookie Mag ($20, originally $30) is a great gift for your spunky tween. Rookie Mag is empowering, creative, and intelligent — any mom would be happy to have their daughter read this yearbook. Rookie Mag $20 from amazon.com Buy Now 9 Harry Potter Wall Art If your tween is making their way through the wizarding world of Harry Potter, then they'll love this series-inspired art ($50 and up) to hang in their room. series-inspired art $50 from etsy.com Buy Now 10 DIY Print Shop For Original T-Shirts If you're looking to splurge on a creative tween, search no further than this DIY t-shirt printing set ($250). DIY t-shirt printing set $250 from amazon.com Buy Now 11 Canvas Superstorage Lap Desk This storage lap desk ($99) is functional and easily personalized with your tween's name. STUDY Superstorage Lapdesk 2 $99 from PBteen Buy Now See more STUDY Decor 12 Olivia Earring Set When in doubt, go for the earring set when shopping for a tween girl. This collection from Urban Outfitters ($28) is affordable and has endless options to pair. Urban Outfitters Earrings Metal + Stone Post Earring Set $20 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Earrings 13 American Girl Magazine Subscription Your tween might have an American Girl doll, but does she have a subscription ($27 for a year) to the magazine? subscription $27 from americangirl.com Buy Now 14 BKR Heart Glass Water Bottle If you're tween is into sustainable living, this water bottle ($45) is a stylish solution to plastic. water bottle $45 from saksfifthavenue.com Buy Now 15 Kimbr Lounge Pant These lounge pants ($42) from Yellow Berry Company are a sophisticated alternative to the average tween pajama set. lounge pants $42 from yellowberrycompany.com Buy Now 16 Flash Tattoos Flash tattoos have been popular all year and these boho tats ($9, originally $15) are a great stocking stuffer. Flash Tattoos BohoTats Set of 5 Sheets - Over 100+ Intricate Designs - Stunning Metallic Flashtats - Non Toxic - Quality Guarantee - Temporary Metallic Tattoos $14.99$9.99 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more Flash Tattoos Makeup 17 Paperblanks Foiled Ultra Journal What makes this journal ($20) from Papyrus so special is it's magnetic cover; curious eyes will have a difficult time peaking into this notebook! journal $20 from papyrusonline.com Buy Now 18 Wilson X Connected Basketball (With iPhone app) This is not your average basketball. With tracking technology, Wilson's newest basketball ($200) will track your child's goal percentage and shooting range to help them improve his or her game. 19 Hashtag Marquee Light Dormify's hip light ($40) is a perfect gift for the social media savvy teen. Dormify Marquee Light $30 from Dormify Buy Now See more Dormify Decor 20 Emily + Merrit Animal Headphones You can never go wrong with headphones on Christmas, but these PB Teen headphones ($59) are extra special since they double as an adorable accessory. PBteen The Emily & Meritt Animal Headphones $59 from PBteen Buy Now See more PBteen Clothes and Shoes 21 Snap Pets Dog These electronic pets from Toys 'R' Us ($17, originally $30) would make an ideal stocking stuffer — and alternative to that puppy your tween has been begging for. Toys 'R' Us $17 from toysrus.com Buy Now 22 Pro Mini Hoop You probably can't build a basketball court in your backyard, but this mini hoop ($40) will still score big-time! mini hoop $40 from shop.sklz.com Buy Now 23 Make Your Own Ukelele Before you invest in the electric guitar your tween is begging for, why not let him try his hand at this make-your-own ukelele kit ($40). The DIY kit includes an unfinished pre-assembled body, guitar neck, and strings. Once you've put your four-string guitar together, you can customize it with paint or other decorations. UncommonGoods Women's Fashion Make Your Own Ukulele Kit $40 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion 24 DIY Lip Balm Kit Make your girl feel like Marie Curie with a science kit ($22) that produces some sweet beauty products. science kit $22 from etsy.com Buy Now 25 Avengers Wall Decal Your son can amp up his lair with a superhero-inspied decal ($24-$62). superhero-inspied decal $24 from etsy.com Buy Now 26 Academy Da Vinci Catapult Part toy, part physics lesson, this snap-together set ($18) is a great gift for a tween who doesn't mind an educational gift. snap-together set $18 from ebay.com Buy Now 27 Ugg Bailey Bow Boots Available in sizes for kids and women, depending on how big her feet are, Ugg's Bailey Bow boots ($160) are prettied up with matching bows. Available in a range of colors, including pink, purple, light blue, navy, and black. 28 Simon Air The 1970s memorization game gets a modern makeover ($15, originally $20) that kids of all ages will love. Hasbro Simon Air Game $5$5 from Target Buy Now See more Hasbro Sheets 29 Brooklyn Braid Knitting Kit Help them pick up a new hobby this holiday season with an easy-to-follow knitting kit ($50 without needles). knitting kit $50 from weareknitters.com Buy Now 30 Karaoke Machine This karaoke machine ($139, originally $189) has Bluetooth connectivity so tweens can sing their hearts out to their favorite tunes at parties or just at home on a school night. PBteen Girls Bluetooth Karaoke Machine $189 from PBteen Buy Now See more PBteen Home & Living 31 Ridley's Magic Kit Even mature tweens will be delighted by Ridley's Magic Kit ($13), which comes with five tricks, including the thumb tip trick, some secret taper cards, a magic rope trio, miracle dice, and multiplying balls. Ridley's Magic Kit $13 from ebay.com Buy Now 32 BaubleBar Classic Script Monogram BaubleBar's classic script monogram ($140) is a gift she'll love now and forever! 33 Lego Minecraft Creative Adventures The Cave Set One of most popular video game comes to life thanks to these building blocks ($14). Lego ; Minecraft Creative Adventures The Cave 21113 $19.99$14.59 from Target Buy Now See more Lego Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys 34 Faux Fur Rockin' Plush Speaker Animals Pottery Barn's faux fur animal speakers ($29-$39, originally $79) are an adorable way for kids to crank up the volume on their audio device. PBteen Faux Fur Rockin' Plush Speaker Animals $79 from PBteen Buy Now See more PBteen Clothes and Shoes