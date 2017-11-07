 Skip Nav
The 10 Best Learning and Education Toys For Your Child — All From Amazon

When your little one has it all, it can seem almost impossible to think of another gift idea for the holidays. That's why we're here to help. Consider a learning and educational toy — not only are they fun to play with, but they also help to develop cognitive and motor skills. Amazon has a helpful section of the bestselling, top-rated toys in this category. You can organize the items by their intended age range, so you'll know you're getting the perfect choices for your child. Take a look at these genius options and make holiday shopping easy on yourself.

VTech KidiBeats Drum Set
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VTech Musical Rhymes Book
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VTech Touch and Swipe Baby Phone
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Scientific Explorer Mind Blowing Science Kit
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
LeapFrog Shapes and Sharing Picnic Basket
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VTech Drop and Go Dump Truck
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VTech Busy Learners Activity Cube
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VTech Click and Count Remote
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Alex Toys Let's Pretend School
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Learning Resources Mathlink Cubes
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
