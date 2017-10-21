 Skip Nav
1 Affordable Product Made This Jaw-Dropping DIY Kitchen Makeover Possible

Frustration over an ugly, outdated kitchen is something most people can relate to; unfortunately, a pricey renovation isn't in the cards for most — hello, budget! So how to create a beautiful space you actually want to live in without breaking the bank? One product: Chalk Paint® decorative paint by Annie Sloan.

Jessica Ahnert Davis, the founder of Nest Studio LLC, discovered that Chalk Paint® is the surprisingly easy and refreshingly affordable way to dramatically update a space. This design-savvy mom used it to artfully transform every inch of her kitchen — and we mean every single inch, from painting the cabinets to stenciling the tiles on the floor. Like magic, Chalk Paint® worked wonders on every surface. And more than looking fabulous, Jessica discovered it's easy to apply. She said she did virtually no prep (bye bye, hours of sanding and priming!) and had an easy time mixing the paint and cleaning it up, too.

Check out the jaw-dropping before and after images ahead, then read about Jessica's Chalk Paint® makeover in depth on The Kitchn.

Before
After
Before
After
Before
After
