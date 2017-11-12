 Skip Nav
11 Fun Gifts For 2-Year-Olds — All Under $25

Stumped on what to get your kid this year? Join the club. It can be tricky to find new toys your child doesn't already have, especially at affordable prices. That's why we created the ultimate gift guide for 2-year-olds. These presents are intended for that age group, and they have low prices. Take a look at these fun choices, and get them for the holiday season. Any child would be thrilled to find these items under the tree.

LeapFrog Shapes and Sharing Picnic Basket
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Star Wars
Star WarsTM Playskool Mr. Potato Head Frylo Ren
$13.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Star Wars Pretend Play & Costumes
Target Models & Kits
LEGO® DUPLO® Mickey Minnie Birthday 10597
$24.99 $20.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Models & Kits
Disney Moana Adventure Doll
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VTech KidiBeats Drum Set
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VTech Drop and Go Dump Truck
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VTech Care for Me Learning Carrier Toy
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Go Go School Bus
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Star Wars
The Last Jedi Porg Plush
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Star Wars Action & Toy Figures
Caseometry Light-up Waterproof Toy
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Melissa & Doug
Toy, Fishing Magnetic Puzzle Game
$9.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Puzzles
Gifts For ToddlersGifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Holiday For KidsToddlersGift GuideChristmasHoliday
