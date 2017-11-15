 Skip Nav
Chip and Joanna Gaines In Italy

Chip and Joanna Gaines's Romantic Italian Getaway Is #RelationshipGoals

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

Chip Gaines is celebrating his 43rd birthday in style – Italian style. The Fixer Upper star and his beautiful bride Joanna jetted off to the stunning European country right after the release of their Hearth & Hand collection at Target.

They started their adventure in the art-filled city of Florence and are now traveling the countryside on a pair of Vespas. And don't worry – Chip has plenty of hats to keep his newly shaven head protected from the elements.

While they missed the stateside season 5 premiere of Fixer Upper, the hit HGTV show's final season, we have no doubt they celebrated in form by toasting Negronis and noshing on handmade pasta.

Joanna Gaines Chip Gaines Fixer-Upper Celebrity Couples
