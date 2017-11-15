Chip and Joanna Gaines's Romantic Italian Getaway Is #RelationshipGoals

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Chip Gaines is celebrating his 43rd birthday in style – Italian style. The Fixer Upper star and his beautiful bride Joanna jetted off to the stunning European country right after the release of their Hearth & Hand collection at Target.

They started their adventure in the art-filled city of Florence and are now traveling the countryside on a pair of Vespas. And don't worry – Chip has plenty of hats to keep his newly shaven head protected from the elements.

While they missed the stateside season 5 premiere of Fixer Upper, the hit HGTV show's final season, we have no doubt they celebrated in form by toasting Negronis and noshing on handmade pasta.