Just In: New Details on the Final Season of Fixer Upper

The countdown to season five of Fixer Upper is on — and more hotly anticipated than ever since Chip and Joanna announced that this will be the final season of their hit HGTV show. And while we'll be tuning into the premiere on Nov. 21 at 9 p.m., per usual, HGTV just let us know we can expect even more from the 19 one-hour episodes.

"We are really, really proud of season five. We laid it all on the field and didn't hold anything back," Chip said in a press release. Allison Page, general manager of US programming and development for HGTV, agrees. She added, "Fixer Upper fans are going to love this season . . . Chip and Joanna's love for their family, their admiration and respect for each other, and their genuine passion for home renovation inspires everyone who watches the series."

The first episode will focus on Matt and Samantha, an Austin couple relocating to Waco in search of a historic family home. The Gaineses do not disappoint, giving them a thoughtful, personalized design sure to delight. And if you're already stressing about what you'll watch after season five ends, not to worry; HGTV is saving Joanna and Chip's spinoff companion series Fixer Upper: Behind the Design until May 2018 so you can keep the farmhouse inspiration going and going.