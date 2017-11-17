 Skip Nav
7 Reasons Every Parent Should Bring Their Kids to See Disney/Pixar's Coco
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things List Has Arrived! See All of the Spectacular Gift Ideas Now
Gift Guide
The 10 Best Learning and Education Toys For Your Child — All From Amazon
Gift Guide
19 Holiday Gifts So Unique, You Can Basically Guarantee He's Gonna Love Them
Unless you've been living under a rock since 1995, it's pretty common knowledge that the second a Disney/Pixar movie drops, families essentially sprint to the closest movie theater with their brood in tow. So how exactly does their latest creation, Coco, stack up compared to projects past? In all honesty, it may be their very best work yet for a number of reasons.

For starters, the all-Latino voice cast takes the word "talented" to a new stratosphere, the soundtrack is the definition of badass, and it teaches viewers important values of Mexican culture and heritage. And as of Nov. 15, it has officially become the highest-grossing movie of all time in Mexico (yes, all time) since it hit theaters there on Oct. 27.

The story kicks off by introducing you to a little boy named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) and his large, close-knit family who all work as cobblers in a bustling town in Mexico. And while the family seems pretty conventional at the start, there's one thing no family member is allowed to do: play or listen to music. From there, viewers are taken on a wild ride to the land of the dead, where Miguel meets both friends and foes and learns the truth behind a secret his great-grandmother Coco has been keeping all along.

Coco hits theaters on Nov. 22 in the US, and full-disclosure: you're probably going to want to look into buying tickets beforehand if you dream of getting seats for your whole brood. And if you need a few more reasons to go watch and sing along to one of the greatest Disney/Pixar movies we've ever seen, take a peek at the reasons we came up with ahead.

Your heart will literally burst with love during Coco's bittersweet storyline.
It teaches the history of the Day of the Dead (or El Día de Los Muertos).
Coco teaches children to always value family over everything.
Kids can actually see themselves in Miguel's character.
Coco addresses death without making it seem dark or scary at all.
Everybody loves a good sidekick, and Dante is no exception.
Miguel's extended family are beyond relatable.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
