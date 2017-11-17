7 Reasons Every Parent Should Bring Their Kids to See Disney/Pixar's Coco

Unless you've been living under a rock since 1995, it's pretty common knowledge that the second a Disney/Pixar movie drops, families essentially sprint to the closest movie theater with their brood in tow. So how exactly does their latest creation, Coco, stack up compared to projects past? In all honesty, it may be their very best work yet for a number of reasons.

For starters, the all-Latino voice cast takes the word "talented" to a new stratosphere, the soundtrack is the definition of badass, and it teaches viewers important values of Mexican culture and heritage. And as of Nov. 15, it has officially become the highest-grossing movie of all time in Mexico (yes, all time) since it hit theaters there on Oct. 27.

The story kicks off by introducing you to a little boy named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) and his large, close-knit family who all work as cobblers in a bustling town in Mexico. And while the family seems pretty conventional at the start, there's one thing no family member is allowed to do: play or listen to music. From there, viewers are taken on a wild ride to the land of the dead, where Miguel meets both friends and foes and learns the truth behind a secret his great-grandmother Coco has been keeping all along.

Coco hits theaters on Nov. 22 in the US, and full-disclosure: you're probably going to want to look into buying tickets beforehand if you dream of getting seats for your whole brood. And if you need a few more reasons to go watch and sing along to one of the greatest Disney/Pixar movies we've ever seen, take a peek at the reasons we came up with ahead.