15 Fun Goodie Bag Ideas Without Candy

"My kids love goodie bags. But what about moms? I've recently been thinking it would be great to include the gift that keeps on giving in their goodie bags . . . a small card for mom (like this handmade card from Etsy, $7 for five) that says this: "Dear sweet Mom, thank you so much for bringing (name) to (name)'s birthday party today. We're so glad you all could join us. To thank you, I'd like for you to have these family conversation starters that you can use all year long together with your kids. We really enjoy them. Hope you will too." — Megan Spires