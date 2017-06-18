6/18/17 6/18/17 POPSUGAR Moms Food and Activities Cool Birthday Party Favors For Kids 15 Fun Goodie Bag Ideas Without Candy June 18, 2017 by Rebecca Gruber 2.1K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Skip the traditional goodie bags for your child's next birthday party — we've rounded up 15 fresh party favor ideas that your young guests will love, from a special music mix to cool take-home crafts. Plus, there's a sweet gift for Mom in here, too! Image Source: Shutterstock Flowers to Plant at Home Image Source: Shutterstock "A craft or flower to plant at home," Momma Mia of Logan and Kalia's Blog suggests. This idea's especially appropriate for your Spring birthday kids! Stickers, Pencils, and Erasers Image Source: Shutterstock "Little books, pencils, stickers, and erasers. Anything small and fun that the kids can bust out at the tail end of the party when you're starting to lose steam is a great thing!" — Becky of From Ministry to Motherhood Pouches of Marbles (For Older Kids) "We made these really easy marble pouches as an economic party-bag present — they were a big hit!" — Niamh Farnon of Daisy & Finn's Party Ideas Source: Daisy & Finn's Party Ideas Bubbles Image Source: Shutterstock "Bubbles! They're simple and provide hours of play. My son couldn't have a party this year so I purchased bubbles for each child in his class. I had parents thanking me for the gift for weeks." — Iva Family Conversation Starters . . . For Mom "My kids love goodie bags. But what about moms? I've recently been thinking it would be great to include the gift that keeps on giving in their goodie bags . . . a small card for mom (like this handmade card from Etsy, $7 for five) that says this: "Dear sweet Mom, thank you so much for bringing (name) to (name)'s birthday party today. We're so glad you all could join us. To thank you, I'd like for you to have these family conversation starters that you can use all year long together with your kids. We really enjoy them. Hope you will too." — Megan Spires Temporary Tattoos "These cool tattoos ($15 for set of eight) will be everyone's favorite! Gotta love them!" — Monica Dreger and Elena Tsoka of Hoolaboola Source: Tattly cool tattoos $15 from tattly.com Buy Now Decks of Cards "I love to go to the dollar store and see what kind of goodies I can find. I have included decks of cards decorated with favorite cartoon characters." — Becky of From Ministry to Motherhood Affordable Books "I now think giving the children an affordable book as a party treat or birthday gift is personal and means more. We are big fans of the Mr. Men and Little Miss book series ($4 per book) by Roger Hargreaves, and I like to choose characters that represent each guest; such as Little Miss Giggles, Mr. Bump, Little Miss Sunshine, Mr. Funny, etc. There is also Mr. Birthday and Little Miss Birthday for the birthday boy or girl . . . perfect!" — Sophie Davies of The Marin Scoop Mr. Men and Little Miss book series $4 from amazon.com Buy Now Matching Pajamas "Let me explain, because this one can be pricy. My daughter had a sleepover party with three friends, [so] instead of buying goodie bags, I bought each girl matching PJs. The pictures I took were cute, and each girl has something that will remind them of the night for at least a year . . . even longer if they have a younger sibling." — Iva Source: Wendy Updegraff Birthday Mix Image Source: Shutterstock "My kids love having a birthday CD to give to friends as a favor. We do our best to pick songs that are kid- and adult-friendly. (Since one of my younger sons' birthdays is at Thanksgiving, we do a Christmas mix each year.) It's a fun reminder of their favorite songs at the time, and it doesn't clutter the house." — Amy of Using Our Words Craft Kits "We like to pack a craft kit in our party goodie bag. If there is time, we make a craft gift together and the kiddies take it home with them. Otherwise, we make a sample and show them or let them make whatever they feel like — a packet of beads, elastic and a charm, or a paper doll kit we drew, and made copies of for each child . . . or a flower kit with some seeds, a flower pot, soil in a bag, and instructions." — Nadene of Practical Pages Source: Studio DIY Crazy Socks Image Source: Sock It to Me "I've got three girls and one boy, so we're all over the place with goodie bags. You'd think the oldest (13 and 11) would be over it by now but, no, they and they friends still love 'em. And they love getting . . . socks! Crazy, wild, patterned socks (like these PB&J socks, $9) are always a hit. You can always find some fun options somewhere like Target, doesn't have to be expensive or fancy." — Frances Themed Food and Toys Image Source: Chris Nease via Celebrations at Home "I like to include themed items that relate to the party theme. For this "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" party, I included a themed activity book, a small toy, and candy (cotton candy 'clouds') that were all age-appropriate." — Chris Nease of Celebrations at Home Toothbrush Image Source: Divine Party Concepts "A fun favor that a lot of the moms liked from my Candy Land party was a toothbrush. This was a fun treat to go along with all of the sweets from this party!" — Shelley O'Donnell of Divine Party Concepts Party Favor Bar "I like to create a favor bar. For my son's second birthday, we did a party themed around a book. I used the book as a guide for what items to have and then let the kids choose what they wanted. Some kids take one of everything but others pick the things they really are drawn to. While I had some leftovers, I used those for my son's birthday treats for school." — Sharon Garafalow of Cupcakes and Cutlery Source: Love and Splendor Food And ActivitiesKid PartiesKid ShoppingGoodie Bags