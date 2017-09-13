 Skip Nav
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool

When it comes to shopping for tweens, some parents might feel a bit out of their depths (tweens are, after all, mysterious creatures). If you're confused about what's trendy and can't think of anything to wrap for birthdays and various holidays this year, we're here to help you look like you're picking up what the kids are putting down — and more importantly, gain some cool points with your kid and their friends.

Scroll through for 58 tween gifts that will prove you know what's up this holiday season.

Steph Curry Life-Size Cut Out
$120
Buy Now
Football and Food Baseball Tee
$33
Buy Now
Sugar Skull Scented Smens
$3
Buy Now
Cupcakes and Vacation Graphic Tee
$33
Buy Now
Epic Sky Kelly Moto Sweatpant
$39
Buy Now
Donut Liquid Glitter iPhone Case
$45
Buy Now
Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera
$66
Buy Now
Mermaid Tail Blanket
$25
Buy Now
Nintendo Switch
$300
Buy Now
Jewel Bluetooth Speaker
$50
Buy Now
Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera
$170
Buy Now
Hipster Fox Sheet Set
$26
Buy Now
BB-8 App-Enabled Droid
$130
Buy Now
Minecraft Wall Torch
$18
Buy Now
Wreck This Journal
$10
Buy Now
Harry Potter Magical Places & Characters Coloring Book
$8
Buy Now
Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker
$32
Buy Now
Good Vibes Only Wall Art
$5
Buy Now
Evil Eye Necklace
$48
Buy Now
Kissing Face Emoji Sticker
$3
Buy Now
Iridescent Metal Headphones
$140
Buy Now
Pikachu Plush Backpack
$23
Buy Now
PINK Perfect Pull Zip-Up
$55
Buy Now
Customizable Denim Patch Jacket
$42
Buy Now
The Emily & Meritt Black Cat Shape Backpack
$70
Buy Now
Death Star Wall Decal
$90
Buy Now
Converse Chuck Taylor Metallic Sneaker
$60
Buy Now
Mermaid Ditsy Necklace
$5
Buy Now
LOVE Metallic Shelves
$269
Buy Now
Faux-Fur Cat Eye Mask
$6
Buy Now
