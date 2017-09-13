58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool

When it comes to shopping for tweens, some parents might feel a bit out of their depths (tweens are, after all, mysterious creatures). If you're confused about what's trendy and can't think of anything to wrap for birthdays and various holidays this year, we're here to help you look like you're picking up what the kids are putting down — and more importantly, gain some cool points with your kid and their friends.

Scroll through for 58 tween gifts that will prove you know what's up this holiday season.