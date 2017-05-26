 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
It's Party Time! 57 Creative First Birthday Party Ideas
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
POPSUGAR Voices
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
Babies
31 Photos of Men Holding Their Tots That'll Make Your Ovaries Explode
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 58  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
It's Party Time! 57 Creative First Birthday Party Ideas

Congratulations, you've made it through the first year of parenthood! Ask any new mama — who feels like just yesterday she brought home a newborn and is now planning baby's first birthday bash — and she'll tell you how fast a year can fly by. Baby's first birthday is a once-in-a-lifetime affair, and as parents, we all want to make it a memorable one — but where to start? From smash cakes to party favors, we've got you covered. Put on your party-planning hat and get inspired to throw the party of the year with these creative first birthday party ideas.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Food And ActivitiesKid PartiesFirst BirthdaysBirthday PartiesFirst BirthdayBirthday Cakes
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Will85472 Will85472 2 years

One year olds don't and don't care anything about parties. Much less remember one.

ThuyVu1407270017 ThuyVu1407270017 2 years

Aww, so cute! I'm a single mom and don't always have time for a DIY party, so I go to www.AmusingQuest.com to book great venues and entertainers for my daughter's parties. They have a lot of awesome themes and places to choose from in the San Francisco Bay Area. And feel free to bring those bumble bee and Curious George items if you want!

Lea14921117 Lea14921117 3 years
We mom are very excited for the ist birthday of our baby, check this out for additional tips http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=aNJ67whk0hc&offerid=288426.13&type=3&subid=0
KendraIverson1375787140 KendraIverson1375787140 3 years
Cuteness overload! Why can't I through another 1st birthday for by baby girl, lol XD
Rosy14353933 Rosy14353933 4 years
Recently I took my son to a birthday where they had a tv playing a musical show made from pictures of the child's 1st year. It had a storyline showing the baby grow up from a newborn to the first tooth, first smile, first crawl and it had music with special effects and a personalized Happy Birthday song. It was done professionally from Smilingsnaps.com and was so touching! I am doing the same for my kid's upcoming birthday and keep the DVD as a keepsake for my son to see when he grows up!
Sophiaedenton Sophiaedenton 4 years
I can't wait to plan my child's first birthday. I already have a theme in mind :) 
Kylie2638514 Kylie2638514 5 years
Planning your child's first birthday can get pretty stressful. Sometimes seeing other people's ideas and hearing about their experiences can help ease the frustration and make it a fun and exciting time for everyone involved. Visit 1st Birthday Party Ideas at http://www.1stbirthdaypartyideas.info for tips to keep the day running smoothly and ideas to make your child's first birthday party an event to remember.
Natasha-Dantzig Natasha-Dantzig 5 years
These are all so cute - how to decide!!
Fast and Easy
15 Easy-to-Transport Recipes Perfect For Warm-Weather Picnics
by Emilia Benton
Mom's Open Letter After Manchester Attack
Manchester Attack
by Lauren Levy
Plus-Size Style Tips
Body Positivity
by Katie Sturino of the 12ish Style
Kim Kardashian
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
by Lisa Horten
What Is Asexuality?
Human Rights Campaign
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
Creative Ways to Document Baby's First Year
Kid Shopping
9 Fun Ways to Document Baby's First Year Memories
by Lisa Horten
Best Kids' Birthday Party Ideas
Food and Activities
120 Kids' Birthday Party Themes to Celebrate Your Child's Big Day
by Rebecca Gruber
Unusual Girls' Names
Pregnancy
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names
by Leah Rocketto
Motherhood Is the Strongest Bond
POPSUGAR Voices
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
by Denise Stirk
Frozen-Themed Birthday Party
Food and Activities
A Stunning Frozen-Themed Birthday Party Even Elsa Would Approve
by Marina Liao
Minnie Mouse Birthday Party Ideas
Disney
Bow-tastic! How to Throw a Minnie Mouse-Themed Birthday
by Nicole Abbott
Beyonce Fitness Birthday Party
Beyoncé Knowles
This Fit Beyoncé-Themed Birthday Is Everything You Want, Need, and Deserve
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds