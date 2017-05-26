It's Party Time! 57 Creative First Birthday Party Ideas

Congratulations, you've made it through the first year of parenthood! Ask any new mama — who feels like just yesterday she brought home a newborn and is now planning baby's first birthday bash — and she'll tell you how fast a year can fly by. Baby's first birthday is a once-in-a-lifetime affair, and as parents, we all want to make it a memorable one — but where to start? From smash cakes to party favors, we've got you covered. Put on your party-planning hat and get inspired to throw the party of the year with these creative first birthday party ideas.