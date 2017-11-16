 Skip Nav
20 DIY Gifts That Will Make Your Secret Santa Smile From (Rosy) Cheek to Cheek

The holiday season is all about giving, and while we're just as obsessed as the next person with the hottest items of the year, nothing is quite as meaningful as a do-it-yourself present. Plus, making something from scratch can stretch your budget and help you give something that is far from generic because, let's face it, there's nothing better than a gift made with love. With holiday parties right around the corner, take a stab at these fun and easy DIY gifts that are perfect for any Secret Santa gift giving.

Fondant Cake
Spa in a Jar
Essential Oil Room Sprays
Tea Cup Candle
Shot Glass Vases
Sharpie Mug
Peppermint Bark Hot Cocoa
Stash Book
Candy Cane Hearts
Speckled Clay Keychain
Dip Mix Ornaments
Kitchen Goody Glove
Faux Agate Coasters
Homemade Lollipops
Quote Pillow
Painted Wood Bead Necklace
Succulent Plant
Gold Frosted Bowl
Knitted Blanket
Candy Sleigh Gift Card Holder
