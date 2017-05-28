 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Dad's Important Question For TSA After They Discarded His Wife's Breast Milk
Parenting
3-Year-Olds Are Kinda the Worst and Here's Why
Family Travel
The Best 40 Disney World Tips From Moms Who Go All the Time — Floridians!
Celebrity Moms
Hearing Jennifer Garner Telling Kids to Go the F*ck to Sleep Will Be the Highlight of Your Day

Dad's Question For TSA About Discarded Breast Milk

Dad's Important Question For TSA After They Discarded His Wife's Breast Milk

One dad who recently went through airport security with his wife and 9-month-old child has an important question for TSA after they discarded his wife's breast milk: "Wondering why mother's milk was tossed by TSA and why they considered it 'dangerous' when we had passed though security several times with milk and had no problem before."

Although many breastfeeding mothers, whether they were traveling with their baby or not, have experienced this kind of treatment from TSA before, hearing a dad's perspective on the matter is unique. The dad, who goes by "Tamachan5" on Reddit, wrote a post in the breastfeeding subreddit explaining his family's experience and looking for answers.

Related
The Way a TSA Employee Manhandled a Mom's Breast Milk Will Make Your Blood Boil

"So, TSA decided that my daughter's lunch was dangerous and had to be discarded," he wrote. "Mind you, until that particular incident, we were pleasantly surprised by the good service and common sense by the agents in all our interactions with them during our trip."

ADVERTISEMENT

The little family had made several stops on their trip already, passing through security just fine in Dallas, San Antonio, and New York City, but the dad says "things turned sour" on the last leg of the journey.

We were going through security when the female TSA agent checking the milk called the supervisor. I had noticed, that unlike previous times where they checked the milk for a bit and then gave it to us after a couple of minutes, this time it was taking longer. After a few more minutes, the supervisor decided "an alarm had gone off" and notified us that the milk we had for the trip was not allowed to go through, and he would have to discard it.

We asked if the baby could drink the milk in the offending bottle instead of being thrown away, but this was not acceptable. I got a pat down by an agent (very professional, mind you) and we were let trough after a while. I WANTED to ask a question to the officer but knew better than to argue or seem "argumentative" (we all know where that road goes, eh) so I kept my mouth shut.

So here is the question: why, if the same expressed milk from my wife was used, in the same bottle, in the same container and with the same ice packs, on different dates, and we did not have a problem before, did they throw [away] this particular milk?

Although clearly perturbed, the curious dad ends his post on a positive note: "At least we still had plenty of time left before our flight. They have a great nursing room in [Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport] (San Antonio Airport, your nursing room smells like poop, by the way — fix it) so baby did not go hungry."

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Join the conversation
Parenting NewsTSAFatherhoodBreastfeedingBreast Milk
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
8 Ways to Keep the TSA From Taking Your Phone
by Aemilia Madden
Breastfeeding Tattoos
Tattoos
21 Badass Breastfeeding Tattoos That Might Tempt You to Get Ink
by Alessia Santoro
Pirates of the Caribbean Styled Wedding
Disney
This Pirates of the Caribbean Wedding Shoot Will Make You Want Your Own Will Turner
by Nicole Yi
Babies
4 Stupid Things First-Time Parents Do When Expecting
by Katharine Stahl
Why Breastfeeding Is Lazy
Parenting
I Breastfeed Because I'm Too Lazy to Do Anything Else
by babble
Selena Gomez Quotes About The Weeknd May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Um, Did Selena Gomez Just Confess to Lying to The Weeknd?
by Monica Sisavat
Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes
Grilling
by Erin Cullum
Student Receives "Most Likely to Become a Terrorist" Award
Teachers
by Perri Konecky
Smoothie Recipes That Keep You Full
Fast and Easy
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
by Erin Cullum
New Dad Proposes in the Hospital After Baby's Birth
Marriage
Just Hours Old, 1 Newborn Helped Pull Off the Ultimate Surprise For His Mom
by Lauren Levy
Paula Robinson Helping Kids After Manchester Attack
Manchester Attack
by Lauren Levy
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Pictures
Hugh Jackman
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds