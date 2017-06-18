These Are the 10 Disney Channel Shows Your Kids Need to See

Growing up as a young millennial, Disney Channel was a staple in my household. While I loved kicking back and watching a Disney Channel Original Movie over the weekend, my ultimate pleasure was catching up on my favorite TV shows. Lizzie McGuire, Even Stevens, That's So Raven, you name it, I was tuning in. Not only were these shows full of great life advice and positive, relatable role models (looking at you, Hilary Duff), but they also valued the importance of family. In fact, it wasn't unusual for my mom to join me for my nightly watching sessions.

While Disney Channel has a few notable shows in its current catalog, nothing compares to the network's golden age. Which is exactly why you need to go back to the basics and watch these 10 nostalgic series with your kid ASAP.